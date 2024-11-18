Add Even More Storage To Your Kitchen Island With One Clever Towel Rod Hack
If there is one thing that every kitchen always seems to need, it is additional, well-planned storage options. No matter the size of the room, people are always seeking out great kitchen storage ideas to free up space and make their organizational systems more efficient. When cabinet space is maxed out, the time comes to look for other creative ways to store your kitchen tools.
Kitchen islands, of course, offer many opportunities, and one TikTok user named Miriam.gin1 shared how she made good use of her island's side by simply adding an adhesive towel rod and some S hooks to create a hanging rail storage system. Not only can this clever organizer help maximize a small kitchen, but when nicely styled, it also adds aesthetic value to the space.
Additionally, because the rod sticks using adhesive, it is removable. Therefore, it's a great way to organize and decorate a rental kitchen while also adding valuable extra storage. From beginning to end, the installation of this inexpensive and beginner-friendly kitchen rail DIY is as easy as they come, so let's dive right in!
How to create a kitchen rail storage system with a simple adhesive towel rod
Creating extra hanging storage in your kitchen is a simple DIY that only takes a couple minutes. Begin by selecting the perfect spot to install your new storage system. The TikTok user chose the side of her kitchen island, but any wall or backsplash area with a couple feet of vertical clearance will work as well. Purchase an adhesive brass towel rod and follow the instructions to affix it to the cabinet or wall. After waiting the recommended 24-hour period to allow the adhesive to fully bond to the surface, add brass S hooks to the rail. Now you are ready to make it stylish... but be aware of any weight limits noted in the instructions! The least organized thing imaginable would be the rail collapsing because you hung too much on it.
Since this storage system is fully visible, styling the rail in a thoughtful and intentional way will help ensure it feels attractive instead of cluttered. Use it to store things you like to look at every day, such as beautiful small wood cutting boards, pretty kitchen tools, small copper pots or pans, and a lovely tea towel. Vintage items bring extra charm and character, while natural wood accessories create an organic, earthy aesthetic. Add in a cute hanging basket for extra hidden storage for smaller items. For a pop of greenery, use a hanging planter, or hang herbs to dry directly on the S hooks. Vary the height of the hanging items to add visual interest, creating a dynamic and artful arrangement.
Once that's set, enjoy the benefits of your beautiful kitchen rail. It'll bring new charm and organization to your space.