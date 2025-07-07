The Colorful Ground Cover That Makes A Great Grass Alternative For Small Yards

Lawns don't have to be rational. Farming a turfgrass monoculture is a hobby, and as such is exempted from the normal rules of ... well, reason. But viewed from a perfectly logical point of view, there are alternatives to grass that do what grass does without a lot of grass's collateral damage — yanking mower starter cords (or, worse, replacing $200 electric motor batteries), poisoning everything in sight to suppress innocuous weeds, and spending a quarter of your weekend and nearly as much of your money growing a crop that's main benefit is being green (not the rarest trait among plants). One of the best alternatives to turfgrass is one you might not have heard about: A snapdragon relative called creeping mazus (Mazusmiquelii).

Of course, grass isn't always purely ornamental. It stabilizes soil, reduces erosion, and is pleasant to look at and walk on. Fortunately, creeping mazus has the same charms. The Himalayan native does all that and provides a habitat for pollinators, to say nothing of the blanket of tubular purple or white flowers it covers your lawn with in spring and summer. Creeping mazus forms a low, dense mat of serrated foliage, usually no more than 2 inches tall, that suppresses weeds and can be freely walked on and occasionally mowed. The perennial has interesting serrated foliage and spreads by rooting stems. You can grow creeping mazus in zones 5 through 9 in either full sun or partial shade (which makes it a good ground cover to fill in patchy areas in your lawn), but it does require consistently moist soil and a bit of compost.