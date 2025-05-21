Fill Patchy Spots In Your Lawn With A Reliable Shade-Loving Ground Cover

It's a familiar story: You sow seeds in the spring, watch them sprout into a healthy lawn by June or July, but then it turns brown during the heat of the summer and fails to return the following year. Let's face it, most grasses need lots of sun. Scotts states that even the best grass seed for shade needs at least four to six hours of sun a day. That's because without enough sun, grasses don't develop a strong enough root system to withstand periods without much rain. If that's happened to you, it's probably time to try some ground covers that can thrive in lower light. One idea is to turn to ferns.

In fact, North American hardy ferns might be your best alternative. They are adapted to low-light environments, and being native to North America, they require little maintenance once established and can live indefinitely. Per the American Fern Society, they are some of the oldest plant species on Earth. With hundreds of different varieties of native ferns,you have a lot of choices with different sizes, shapes, and textures. Though they grow taller than other ground covers, ferns are often recommended to fill a shady spot. They won't produce flowers – they reproduce by spores and rhizomes rather than seeds – but their soft textures and graceful fronds can have a soothing effect on your eyes.