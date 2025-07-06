The Brilliant Way You Can Hack An IKEA Changing Table For Your Patio This Summer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the warmer months, many of us try to spend as much time as possible in our outside spaces, such as our decks, patios, and gardens. But when it comes to bringing drinks, snacks, or garden implements from indoors to the outdoors, it can be awkward and involve repeated trips outdoors with full arms. What you need is a rolling cart. Enter: The SNIGLAR from IKEA.
This baby changing table from the popular Swedish furniture store has a few key features that actually make it the perfect DIY outdoor furniture project for hosting barbecues, serving guests drinks, or just keeping handy seasonal items nearby on your patio. First of all, its compact size makes it easy to slot it in with existing chairs and tables. At roughly 34 inches tall, 20 inches wide, and 28 inches deep, the SNIGLAR won't dominate your outside areas, but still boasts enough space to potentially hold plenty of jugs, plates, and flower pots.
Plus, the table's dual platforms mean that you get double the amount of storage and can organize items on the top or bottom shelf as needed. For example, if you want to keep that ice cold jug of lemonade cool, you can simply place it on the bottom shelf to protect it from the summer sun. To turn this table into a caddy, however, you're going to have to add wheels.
How to repurpose an IKEA changing table as an outdoor caddy
This hack is hugely elevated by the addition of wheels at the bottom of the changing table which will enable you to easily move it around the patio as needed. In order to do this, purchase something like these ENYKE Ball Caster Wheels and screw them into the bottom of each table leg. It's a good idea to pre-drill each hole before fitting the screws in order to avoid splitting the wood.
Another way to increase the usefulness of this table as a patio caddy is by adding a flat surface over the top shelf. With a slab of wood such as a lightweight butcher's block and two hinges, you can create a handy top-open shelf to store items you may want to protect from insects or harsh sunlight, such as food and drink.
Finally, you can decorate the caddy to perfectly suit your existing outdoor dining tables and overall aesthetic. For example, the surface of the shelves can be painted in an accent color or fun pattern to add visual appeal and help your new table fit right in. Or, you can select additional accent pieces such as matching dishware, kitchen towels, or knobs and handles to make this DIY look super custom.