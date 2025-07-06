How To Reuse Old Glass Bottles And Jars To DIY A Unique Garden Cob Wall

Creating decorative garden walls for your landscape is something many of us think about, but somehow, the details get in the way. What should I build it from? Can I build it myself? Will it cost a fortune? This cob wall idea is just what the doctor ordered. Answering the questions in reverse order: It will be very inexpensive, you can indeed do it yourself, and you should make it from cob and discarded bottles and jars. What is cob? It is a mixture of sand, clay, and straw that is combined to a consistency of modeling clay. You simply plop lumps of it on top of one another, and just like that, you are building a wall. Houses built from cob were common in 18th- and 19th-century Britain. They were durable, warm, weatherproof, and easy to build. They still are, as cob houses are making a bit of a comeback. If building a cob house isn't on your agenda, consider using this technique to build a unique garden wall.

Adding bottles and jars to your wall does a few things for you. First, it adds beautiful detail to the wall. The shapes and colors of the bottles add texture, and if you let them protrude on both sides of your wall, they will catch the light and glow. The bottles and jars will also take up space, meaning that you will need less cob to complete the wall. Lastly, they add an old-fashioned charm to the wall, evoking centuries of tradition. As to the pattern with which you place them in the wall, that is totally up to you.