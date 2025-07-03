The Nifty IKEA KALLAX Pool Noodle Hack That's Perfect For Music Lovers

If you're a vinyl collector, you've undoubtedly heard of the champion of affordable LP storage shelving: The IKEA KALLAX cube shelves, similar to the former EXPEDIT. With cubes the perfect size for holding approximately 50-70 records each (depending on the packaging and whether they are single sleeve versus double gatefold, according to real users) the KALLAX has become the go-to cult-favorite storage choice for so many collectors. These simple, affordable cube shelving units come in many different configurations to perfectly suit your space as your collection grows. So what's not to love?

Well, if collectors had one complaint about the otherwise ideal storage cubes, it's that the 15 ⅜-inch depth is a little too large to keep records flush near the front of the unit, as a standard 12-inch LP sleeve is usually about 12 ⅜ inches by 12 ⅜ inches. This means that records tend to get pushed in backwards a few inches, making them aesthetically uneven and hard to see. On top of that, with no back on the unit to stop them, LPs can slide even further out of the open back of the cube.

But music lovers can rejoice because there's a simple hack that can solve both of these issues in a matter of seconds for only pennies. Yet another pool noodle to the rescue! By simply cutting the pool noodle slightly larger than the inner width of the cube, you can slide these foam superheroes snuggly into the back of each shelf to act as both a spacer to keep records at the front of the cube, as well as a stopper to prevent them from sliding out the back. Let's get rocking 'n' rolling (pun intended) on this ingenious IKEA KALLAX x pool noodle collab for the ideal LP storage shelf.