The Nifty IKEA KALLAX Pool Noodle Hack That's Perfect For Music Lovers
If you're a vinyl collector, you've undoubtedly heard of the champion of affordable LP storage shelving: The IKEA KALLAX cube shelves, similar to the former EXPEDIT. With cubes the perfect size for holding approximately 50-70 records each (depending on the packaging and whether they are single sleeve versus double gatefold, according to real users) the KALLAX has become the go-to cult-favorite storage choice for so many collectors. These simple, affordable cube shelving units come in many different configurations to perfectly suit your space as your collection grows. So what's not to love?
Well, if collectors had one complaint about the otherwise ideal storage cubes, it's that the 15 ⅜-inch depth is a little too large to keep records flush near the front of the unit, as a standard 12-inch LP sleeve is usually about 12 ⅜ inches by 12 ⅜ inches. This means that records tend to get pushed in backwards a few inches, making them aesthetically uneven and hard to see. On top of that, with no back on the unit to stop them, LPs can slide even further out of the open back of the cube.
But music lovers can rejoice because there's a simple hack that can solve both of these issues in a matter of seconds for only pennies. Yet another pool noodle to the rescue! By simply cutting the pool noodle slightly larger than the inner width of the cube, you can slide these foam superheroes snuggly into the back of each shelf to act as both a spacer to keep records at the front of the cube, as well as a stopper to prevent them from sliding out the back. Let's get rocking 'n' rolling (pun intended) on this ingenious IKEA KALLAX x pool noodle collab for the ideal LP storage shelf.
Sliding a pool noodle snugly into the back of the IKEA KALLAX shelf keeps records in place
@scottsrecords
Replying to @haterextraordinare I mentioned the pool noodle vinyl storage hack on someone else’s post, so heres how you do it. #vinylrecords #vinylstorage #vinylstoragehacks #poolnoodle♬ Lofi Vibes - Gentle State
This KALLAX pool noodle hack couldn't be easier. The inner dimension of a KALLAX cube is 13 ¼ inches, meaning you should be able to get about 3-4 shelves worth out of one standard noodle. Measure and mark out each cut on the foam, aiming for slightly larger than the KALLAX opening so it will wedge in tightly – 13 ½ inches or so should be sufficient, but feel free to experiment with the sizing to get the best snug fit. Once you're happy with the final measurement, use a serrated knife to cut one piece per cube. Then, similar to a tension rod, install the pool noodle by simply tipping it down at an angle and then pressing the other side down until it's wedged in horizontally at the back of the shelf. And voila, your records will look pristine and uniformly pushed forward to the front of the KALLAX for easy viewing, without the risk of sliding out of the open back.
Some pool noodles are smaller in diameter than others, so adjust the noodle placement as needed. Alternatively, some hackers used pipe insulation foam instead of pool noodles, which had a slightly more robust construction for a solid fit, came in a subtle black color to more effectively blend into the aesthetic, and was longer than pool noodles, meaning more shelves could be cut from it. For a similar price point and readily available at the hardware store, pipe insulation may be an even better fit than pool noodles.
With just a simple pool noodle hack, the IKEA KALLAX can officially call itself an ideal, affordable storage solution that every music lover needs for their beloved LPs, no matter how large the collection.