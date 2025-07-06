Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Using Raid Spray To Bug-Proof Your Home

When you notice creepy crawlies have made their way into your home, your first instinct is likely to reach for the well-known bug killer known as Raid. Available in many different formulas to target various insects such as ants, cockroaches, wasps, and more, Raid offers products in convenient aerosol bottles that can get rid of insects like ants fast, making it a household staple for many folks. But you may want to reconsider reaching for Raid the next time you see an ant on the countertop or a wasp nest attached to your roof.

The most common critique of Raid is its negative health impacts, which can be severe, especially for children and pets. Some environmental studies have also found that pyrethrins and pyrethroids, the active ingredients found in many Raid formulas, can accumulate in water systems and soil, which can harm animals and natural environments. If that weren't enough to steer you away from Raid products, it's worth noting that there are far bar better chemical-free and natural pest control remedies out there, such as fixing gaps in doors and making sure to wipe down for crumbs after each meal. And for those still after a chemical solution, there are far less toxic insecticides to use like boric acid and diatomaceous earth. Ultimately, in many cases, the risks outweigh the benefits of using Raid, especially when there are so many great alternatives out there. We'll walk you through the actual downsides of using Raid, and provide several alternatives to help you eliminate pests from your home.