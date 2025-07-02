The Quartz Countertop Cleaning Mistake To Avoid At All Costs
One of the most challenging design choices you can make is selecting the material for your kitchen countertop. Quartz has quickly become a top pick for many homeowners. Unlike natural stone and granite, engineered quartz countertops are non-porous and are therefore much more resistant to staining, mold, and bacteria. These countertops are manufactured by using resin and ground quartz. They can come in just about any color or design as well, so it's easy to find one that fits into your favorite kitchen countertop ideas. Quartz is cheaper than marble, but it typically exceeds the cost of laminate — averaging $70 to $100 per square foot. Keep in mind, though, it's tougher than laminate andwill never need sealing like marble and granite will. However, it can easily be scratched if you try to clean it with an abrasive sponge or cleaner.
Quartz is popular because it is easy to maintain, but like anything, it does require a little TLC at times. Just because it can stand up to everyday living doesn't mean it's indestructible. Abrasive cleaners, like scouring powders and scrubbing cleaners, can break down the resin and scratch the countertop. The biggest mistake you're probably making, though, is using a rough cloth or sponge. So, how should you clean it instead?
Clean quartz gently, even on tough stains
When red wine or grape juice sits on those beautiful counters for a little too long, it can cause an ugly stain. Even non-porous quartz is susceptible to stains — especially if it's light-colored. Reaching for a Brillo or steel wool sponge works on some other surfaces, but they can easily scratch quartz and make a bad situation worse. The good news is you can still clean the stain. The Magic Eraser by Mr. Clean works wonders. So does baking soda and water. A delicate household product like soda water or hydrogen peroxide can also work really well. For everyday cleaning, though, simply wiping them down with dish soap and a microfiber cloth is all you need to keep those countertops looking fantastic.
There are a few other mistakes to avoid with your quartz counters. Even if a spill is not as dramatic as red wine, you'll still need to wipe it immediately or clean it as quickly as possible. What you should know about kitchen countertops is that the care for them is pretty similar, regardless of material. Most materials are usually stain-resistant, but still can stain if a spill is left too long. Also, you shouldn't put hot pans directly on the surface; use a silicone mat or a trivet. Also, use a cutting board when chopping or cutting food. While technically you can cut food directly on your durable quartz countertop, you still probably shouldn't. Over time, the knife blade will scratch and nick the surface. Again, just because it's tough doesn't mean it's indestructible!