The Quartz Countertop Cleaning Mistake To Avoid At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most challenging design choices you can make is selecting the material for your kitchen countertop. Quartz has quickly become a top pick for many homeowners. Unlike natural stone and granite, engineered quartz countertops are non-porous and are therefore much more resistant to staining, mold, and bacteria. These countertops are manufactured by using resin and ground quartz. They can come in just about any color or design as well, so it's easy to find one that fits into your favorite kitchen countertop ideas. Quartz is cheaper than marble, but it typically exceeds the cost of laminate — averaging $70 to $100 per square foot. Keep in mind, though, it's tougher than laminate andwill never need sealing like marble and granite will. However, it can easily be scratched if you try to clean it with an abrasive sponge or cleaner.

Quartz is popular because it is easy to maintain, but like anything, it does require a little TLC at times. Just because it can stand up to everyday living doesn't mean it's indestructible. Abrasive cleaners, like scouring powders and scrubbing cleaners, can break down the resin and scratch the countertop. The biggest mistake you're probably making, though, is using a rough cloth or sponge. So, how should you clean it instead?