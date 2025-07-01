Planting This Tree Should Be Against The Law. Luckily, It Is (In Some States)

I was sitting in a corporate department meeting 25 years ago when I realized how much I like trees. After I was silent for a while, staring out the window, my boss asked me if I had any thoughts. In retrospect, I suppose he was asking about the training we were developing. "Yes," I said. "Trees are amazing. I mean, look at that. Those are plants!" That was about two years before I owned my first Bradford pear tree, which changed everything. Two years before I learned how completely, and justifiably, one could come to hate a tree.

It's not every day that an entire species of tree becomes so disagreeable, so caustic to the public good, that grown-ups with real burdens to confront decide to spend a day making the tree illegal. But that's just the sort of ire the Bradford pear has inspired in at least three states, where it's now illegal to sell the tree.

None of this is a reaction to the fact that Bradford pears are mildly poisonous to humans. And none of this ire really stems from the smell of a Breadford pear in bloom, which has been compared with many unpleasant and even indecent things. But the odor most closely resembles rotting flesh, for reasons we shall see below.