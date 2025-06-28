HGTV's Chelsea And Cole DeBoer Talk All Things Down Home Fab And Their Evolving Design Style – Exclusive Interview

Let's start with your show. One great aspect of "Down Home Fab" is how you show the very real downsides, hiccups, design pivots, and unexpected pitfalls of any renovation or running your own business, as well as the beautiful results. Why do you think it's so important to show these challenges?

Chelsea DeBoer: I feel like what's important to me is to always be showing the real, because a lot of times you can watch a TV show, and it just seems like it's so easy or everything comes together so seamlessly. And I wanted to make sure ours was a real representation of how things actually go.

Cole DeBoer: Right. I think just being very authentic because there's a lot of viewers that actually know how it goes behind the scenes ... They know it's not that easy. So yeah, it's nice to just show the real thing.

Your new brick and mortar storefront Down Home just opened last year. Congratulations! Now that you've been in the retail market for a year, how has that changed the game for your design business and your family?

Chelsea: I love it, and I think it's only made us better, because when you're in the retail business, you have to make sure you're on top of trends and forecasting what's coming up. And I feel like in retail that's important, but also in design trends as well. And so I think it's just made us more in the game and on top of things. So I really do appreciate that. And I just love being able to do the full thing. I love designing a house and then also being able to finish it off with the knick-knacks and furniture and really do the full picture.

Cole: For sure. Yeah, as a family aspect, it's a family business. Our kids are always coming, sometimes our oldest one's helping us, so it's fun just to show them a good work ethic and have a family business.

With season three under your belts and currently airing, what's next for you two? Any exciting projects on the horizon?

Chelsea: I just feel like we always have things going on, but also this year, I'm happy with where we are right now. I want to really put everything into what we have now and just grow those. I always have these ideas and dreams, but also I'm very content with what we have going on, and I would love to just blow these ones up.

Cole: I was going to say: How much time you got? [Chelsea laughs] Because I can either go over my to-do list from her or my dream list that I want to get done! [both laugh]