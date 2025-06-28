HGTV's Chelsea And Cole DeBoer Talk All Things Down Home Fab And Their Evolving Design Style – Exclusive Interview
Running your own design and remodeling business is no small feat, but add into that a hit HGTV show, brick-and-mortar retail store, and four kids, and now you're looking at quite the balancing act. But that incredibly beautiful and often chaotic scenario is the day-to-day reality for Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, stars of HGTV's "Down Home Fab," owners of the South Dakota decor shop Down Home, and proud parents raising their kids (and some animals) on a hobby farm in the Great Plains.
The DeBoers fell in love with design in 2020, when the couple worked together to build their family's forever dream home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Upon its successful completion and in the wake of the inspiration they gave their large social media following, Chelsea, who was previously known for her appearance on MTV's "Teen Mom 2," and Cole, known as the "gas station guy" who stole her heart in 2014, realized they wanted to use their design and construction prowess to help others create their dream spaces. Fast forward to 2023, the couple hit the airwaves of HGTV as a design duo, with Chelsea spearheading all things creative and design, and Cole, the all-around handyman, managing the construction aspects of their projects and building custom pieces. The show "Down Home Fab" is now in the midst of airing its third successful season, sharing bigger and more impressive projects every week. Chelsea and Cole were kind enough to take a break from the whirlwind of renovation projects and family farm life to chat with Hunker in an exclusive interview, detailing the way their booming business and signature style has evolved over the years into what fans are enjoying on HGTV today.
Down Home Fab shares the realities of renovations and running a business, while retail store Down Home keeps the DeBoers' fingers on the pulse of the design industry
Let's start with your show. One great aspect of "Down Home Fab" is how you show the very real downsides, hiccups, design pivots, and unexpected pitfalls of any renovation or running your own business, as well as the beautiful results. Why do you think it's so important to show these challenges?
Chelsea DeBoer: I feel like what's important to me is to always be showing the real, because a lot of times you can watch a TV show, and it just seems like it's so easy or everything comes together so seamlessly. And I wanted to make sure ours was a real representation of how things actually go.
Cole DeBoer: Right. I think just being very authentic because there's a lot of viewers that actually know how it goes behind the scenes ... They know it's not that easy. So yeah, it's nice to just show the real thing.
Your new brick and mortar storefront Down Home just opened last year. Congratulations! Now that you've been in the retail market for a year, how has that changed the game for your design business and your family?
Chelsea: I love it, and I think it's only made us better, because when you're in the retail business, you have to make sure you're on top of trends and forecasting what's coming up. And I feel like in retail that's important, but also in design trends as well. And so I think it's just made us more in the game and on top of things. So I really do appreciate that. And I just love being able to do the full thing. I love designing a house and then also being able to finish it off with the knick-knacks and furniture and really do the full picture.
Cole: For sure. Yeah, as a family aspect, it's a family business. Our kids are always coming, sometimes our oldest one's helping us, so it's fun just to show them a good work ethic and have a family business.
With season three under your belts and currently airing, what's next for you two? Any exciting projects on the horizon?
Chelsea: I just feel like we always have things going on, but also this year, I'm happy with where we are right now. I want to really put everything into what we have now and just grow those. I always have these ideas and dreams, but also I'm very content with what we have going on, and I would love to just blow these ones up.
Cole: I was going to say: How much time you got? [Chelsea laughs] Because I can either go over my to-do list from her or my dream list that I want to get done! [both laugh]
The DeBoers' signature design style, Cowboy Contemporary, is all about warmth, comfort, and a sprinkle of South Dakota
How has your signature "Cowboy Contemporary" aesthetic and design process evolved over time since building your house in 2020?
Chelsea: I used to always say "South Dakota Glam," and I feel like "Cowboy Contemporary" is still a version of that. I like bold, but I also am really into timeless and warmth and a little bit of rustic mixed with some modern. I feel like before it was some glam elements. I'm feeling less glam these days, which is crazy for me to say! I think we still have our South Dakota sprinkles in there. We love that rustic feel and that's just part of it. I think just having warmth in a space ... It has to be comfortable, lived in, that kind of vibe.
How can blending what you call "cowboy sprinkles" – or small pops of distinctly Western elements – in with more modern touches help elevate a space without falling into the trap of feeling outdated, over-the-top, or too kitschy?
Chelsea: I feel like woods are timeless. Those will never go out of style, and so that is nice because that's just going to be good forever. And then our signature is always like a cowhide rug or something like that. It's just little sprinkles here and there, and try not to go too over-the-top to where it does get kitschy.
What's the best way to approach designing a kitchen from a "Cowboy Contemporary" perspective? What sort of elements and materials work best here, and why?
Chelsea: I think stained woods, always. And I feel like it's not even the finishes because it's more of the decor and the feel of it. I think about our "Rock the Block" house and how I approached that one, and it was just lots of wood elements and the flow, the big family feel. That's kind of the direction we always tend to go in. Not too sleek, not too modern. But also mixing some textures in there as well.
Speaking of "Rock the Block," you really got to have free reign there and show your style.
Cole: Oh, absolutely.
Chelsea: That was my favorite part about it because a lot of times, here in our area, we are designing for someone else's style. Of course we're sprinkling a little bit of us in each project. But "Rock the Block" was so fun because a whole house, to do whatever you wanted and however your style is, was really fun for us because how many people get to do that? We did it when we built our house, but I didn't think we'd get to do it again. So that was really fun.
Cole: Hey, but now we know exactly what our next house would look like.
Chelsea: [laughs] I know! It'd look like that. [both laugh]
The DeBoers' favorite design and renovation trends, advice, and lessons learned from living in the dream home they built together
What design trends or renovation innovations are making your heart flutter right now? Is there anything that you're absolutely loving that you want to incorporate in an upcoming project?
Chelsea: Wood on the ceilings! I love wood siding – I'm obsessed – I wish we had that on our house. I love stripes, and I still love checkered floors – I cannot get over them! I just think they are so beautiful and they look so good. And I know they're trending so hard right now, but I also think they're timeless. They're going to look good forever, so I can't help but still love them.
Cole: The use of wood, wood tones, that's kind of what I'm into as well right now. I think I'd like to stray away from wall art, stuff like that, instead just using pure wood, like solid wood wall, wood ceiling. I mean, that's just the vibe.
What advice can you give to homeowners with smaller budgets who are looking to make a big design impact without breaking the bank?
Chelsea: Paint is going to change an entire room. It's going to change the feel of it, and that's something you can do yourself, so I think that is an easy way to make a really big impact. Wallpaper is always great. Light fixtures also change a room, and you can get some really nice light fixtures at some pretty good prices, like Amazon and stuff like that. If you paint a room and change out some light fixtures, maybe change out some hardware, I feel like it's going to make a big impact.
Cole: Yeah, I was going to say it's the easier things: Paint, hardware, lighting. And that's inexpensive.
Now that you've actually lived in the home that you built for five years, is there anything you wish you'd done differently that might be a helpful consideration to someone embarking on their own remodel?
Chelsea: Oh, this is so hard for me because, at the time, I loved the style. First of all, I love our layout. That doesn't change to me. But we have painted cabinets, painted white and black, which was a huge trend at the time, and I almost wish we would've done something a little bit more timeless. But I feel like it takes time to really find your true style. I still love it and everything, but I feel like I wish I would've gone more timeless in some areas.
Cole: Same. I love our layout – I don't think I would change anything there. But yeah, it's mainly just the finishes, which we can always change. We do have some additions we want to add on, but we'll see.
Let's end on a positive! Conversely, what's the absolute best decision that you made in your own renovation that you would urge others to consider?
Chelsea: I feel like having enough rooms to live in your house long-term. All the kids have their rooms, but I also thought long-term, like once the kids are gone, this room can be an office or a gym or something like that. Think of your house long-term, because we want to be in our house forever, so I was thinking, how's this house going to work for us right now? But make sure you can envision how you're living in that house 20 years from then as well.
Cole: I guess to answer it a little differently, mine is: If you put in a massive island, you will not regret it. [both laugh]
Chelsea: The bigger the island, the better!
Cole: I'm obsessed with large islands, and we have a large island, and I've never regretted that one bit.
New Episodes of "Down Home Fab" air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and stream the next day on HBO Max and Discovery+.