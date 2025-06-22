How To Ward Off Spiders Naturally Using A Common Fragrance They Can't Tolerate
While spiders do plenty of good for our ecosystems by consuming other unwanted pests, many of us can agree that we'd rather not have them bedding down with us in our homes. Their webs, bites, and simple presence can be a source of distress, and leave many people wondering how to get rid of spiders. Pesticides are often suggested as a way to keep local arachnid populations under control. But what if you'd rather not have toxic pesticides in your home, especially around vulnerable members of your household, such as children and pets?
Well, one simple and effective spider repellent may be right under your nose: Clove essential oil. These concentrated plant extracts have many delightful domestic uses, such as for making DIY scented room sprays, but clove in particular has been proven to be useful in other areas, too. According to a study from the Journal of Economic Entomology, essential oil made from cloves can be an effective deterrent against those sneaky eight-legged creatures trying to gain entry into your house. So, how does it work?
How to use clove to repel spiders from your home
One way to use essential oils as a spider repellent is to dip cotton balls directly in the oil and place them around your home, as suggested by Nikura's aromatherapy expert Yasmin Sharp. Make sure to consider all of the places where the insects may be gaining entry, such as under doorways or through windowsills, vents, or gaps in the floorboards. Place the cotton balls in these locations, and your home will not only be less attractive to spiders but will smell great, too.
If you'd prefer to use a diluted version of clove oil for a more subtle, gentle scent, this homemade repellent spray recipe from Seventh Generation may do the trick. By combining five drops of essential oil with five drops of dishwashing fluid in one quart of water, you now have a ready-to-spray solution, which can be misted over any areas showing evidence of spiders, such as cobwebs.
What to consider when using essential oils in the home
When thinking about clove essential oil as an all-natural solution to keeping spiders out of your house, it is worth noting a few key considerations. First, the above study in the Journal of Economic Entomology was conducted on only one species of arachnid — the northern yellow sac spider. So, while clove oil was helpful in deterring this type of spider, it may be less effective against some other varieties that can be found around the home.
Additionally, undiluted essential oils can be toxic if ingested, especially to pets such as dogs and cats. It is therefore important to place essential oils out of reach of pets and small children or to consider using diluted solutions like the one from Seventh Generation to reduce the risk of illness. Speaking to a qualified veterinarian before using essential oils in a home where pets are present is recommended in order to ensure the safety of your furry friends. A side benefit of using clove oil against spiders is that the compounds found in cloves can also be toxic to other bothersome insects, such as red ants. So it is handy to note that you may need to be on the lookout for deceased ants near the essential oils and that some extra clean-up may be needed.