How To Ward Off Spiders Naturally Using A Common Fragrance They Can't Tolerate

While spiders do plenty of good for our ecosystems by consuming other unwanted pests, many of us can agree that we'd rather not have them bedding down with us in our homes. Their webs, bites, and simple presence can be a source of distress, and leave many people wondering how to get rid of spiders. Pesticides are often suggested as a way to keep local arachnid populations under control. But what if you'd rather not have toxic pesticides in your home, especially around vulnerable members of your household, such as children and pets?

Well, one simple and effective spider repellent may be right under your nose: Clove essential oil. These concentrated plant extracts have many delightful domestic uses, such as for making DIY scented room sprays, but clove in particular has been proven to be useful in other areas, too. According to a study from the Journal of Economic Entomology, essential oil made from cloves can be an effective deterrent against those sneaky eight-legged creatures trying to gain entry into your house. So, how does it work?