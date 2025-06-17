The Simplest Way To Clean And Remove Algae From Your Home's Siding
If you live in a humid place, there's a very good chance you'll have algae buildup on the siding of your home, particularly on the northern side due to receiving less sunlight than other parts of the house. Algae is an airborne aquatic organisms that thrive in damp conditions, as well as leaving an unsightly green grime on your home, it can cause lasting damage if left untreated. Do a quick search on how to remove it, and you'll undoubtedly get a lot of results for either hiring a professional service or acquiring a power sprayer. Professional services are effective and can offer specialty products, but are very expensive. Using a power sprayer on your own, whether you buy or rent one, can also be expensive, and on top of that, it's very easy to damage your siding if used improperly. One of the easiest ways to clean siding without a pressure washer is to use a long-handled soft-bristled scrub brush and a bucket full of water and oxygen bleach.
Oxygen bleach, also known as sodium percarbonate, is an incredible cleaning product that basically breaks down to soda and hydrogen peroxide when mixed with water. Unlike chlorine bleach, it's not toxic to plant life, which is a major plus if you're spraying it around your yard, and it won't discolor your siding. While most often used to remove stains from laundry, oxygen bleach and siding go together extremely well.
How to remove algae with oxygen bleach
In a large bucket, combine a 1/2 cup of oxygen bleach with approximately 1 gallon of water to make your homemade algae cleaner. Oxygen bleach is typically a powder, so shake it well to ensure it's fully dissolved in the water. As always, recommend testing the solution in an inconspicuous area to ensure it doesn't have any adverse reactions with your siding material. Once you've done this, dip your soft-bristled brush into the solution and begin applying it to the algae on the surface. At this point, you don't need to scrub hard since you're just applying the oxygen bleach so it can start doing its work. To make the task easier, you can also invest in a basic handheld garden pump, like the Munyonyo Garden Pump Sprayer from Amazon, which will allow you to coat the siding more efficiently. To harness the full power of the oxygen bleach, leave the solution sit for approximately 10 minutes. Now, it's time to start scrubbing in earnest.
While the oxygen bleach will do the important work of killing off the algae, the brush will help to actually peel it away from your siding. We recommend using a long handled-brush or finding a brush that screw into an extending arm so you can reach higher areas. Use your garden hose to rinse the brush and your siding as you go, making sure to spray downward, not upward, as this can trap water between siding panels. To get the right angle, you may benefit from standing on a step stool.