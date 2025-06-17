The Simplest Way To Clean And Remove Algae From Your Home's Siding

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live in a humid place, there's a very good chance you'll have algae buildup on the siding of your home, particularly on the northern side due to receiving less sunlight than other parts of the house. Algae is an airborne aquatic organisms that thrive in damp conditions, as well as leaving an unsightly green grime on your home, it can cause lasting damage if left untreated. Do a quick search on how to remove it, and you'll undoubtedly get a lot of results for either hiring a professional service or acquiring a power sprayer. Professional services are effective and can offer specialty products, but are very expensive. Using a power sprayer on your own, whether you buy or rent one, can also be expensive, and on top of that, it's very easy to damage your siding if used improperly. One of the easiest ways to clean siding without a pressure washer is to use a long-handled soft-bristled scrub brush and a bucket full of water and oxygen bleach.

Oxygen bleach, also known as sodium percarbonate, is an incredible cleaning product that basically breaks down to soda and hydrogen peroxide when mixed with water. Unlike chlorine bleach, it's not toxic to plant life, which is a major plus if you're spraying it around your yard, and it won't discolor your siding. While most often used to remove stains from laundry, oxygen bleach and siding go together extremely well.