The Easy Trick To Cleaning Siding Without A Pressure Washer
Keeping the exterior of your home clean can be a challenging task, especially when it comes to siding. Dirt, mold, mildew, and grime can build up over time, making your home look dull and worn. While a pressure washer is often the go-to tool for tackling these tough outdoor jobs, it's not always the best option. Pressure washing can be time-consuming, costly, and even risky for delicate siding materials, which can be damaged by high-powered water streams. Luckily, there's an easy, cost-effective solution that doesn't require a pressure washer, letting you restore your home's exterior to its former glory with minimal hassle.
To get started, all you need is a spin mop, some dish soap, oxygen bleach cleaner (like OxiClean), and warm water. Simply mix everything together in the clean mop bucket, as demonstrated by TikTok user @slowlivingexceptprojects, and soak the mop head in the solution, then use it to scrub your siding. For best results, start at the bottom and work your way up to prevent dirty drips from landing on freshly cleaned areas. When it's time to rinse, grab a hose and spray down each section as soon as you've scrubbed it. This step is key: rinsing right away helps avoid letting dirt and cleaning solution dry back onto the siding, which could damage it.
Things to consider when cleaning your home's siding with this method
You should consider thoroughly cleaning your siding every six months. But this is also an opportunity to inspect your siding and find any parts that need repairs. Before you get started, take a few minutes to inspect the area for any cracks in the boards, chipped paint, or other signs of wear. Checking for these issues before cleaning is important, as applying the solution over damaged areas could allow water to seep into the cracks and potentially cause further damage. Taking this step helps ensure a safe and effective cleaning process, keeping your siding in top shape.
In some cases, advanced cleaning steps may be needed. This can happen if ivy or other climbing plants have left behind their tough little suckers over your siding, which can be especially stubborn and difficult to remove. In these situations, you may need to consider pressure washing—or even hiring a professional—to get the job done effectively. For certain other cases, like when rust stains appear, adding white vinegar to your siding cleaning solution can be particularly helpful in removing those tricky spots from your siding.
Keeping your siding clean keeps your home looking great and protects it from long-term damage — making the extra effort well worth it!