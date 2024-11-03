The Easy Trick To Cleaning Siding Without A Pressure Washer

Keeping the exterior of your home clean can be a challenging task, especially when it comes to siding. Dirt, mold, mildew, and grime can build up over time, making your home look dull and worn. While a pressure washer is often the go-to tool for tackling these tough outdoor jobs, it's not always the best option. Pressure washing can be time-consuming, costly, and even risky for delicate siding materials, which can be damaged by high-powered water streams. Luckily, there's an easy, cost-effective solution that doesn't require a pressure washer, letting you restore your home's exterior to its former glory with minimal hassle.

To get started, all you need is a spin mop, some dish soap, oxygen bleach cleaner (like OxiClean), and warm water. Simply mix everything together in the clean mop bucket, as demonstrated by TikTok user @slowlivingexceptprojects, and soak the mop head in the solution, then use it to scrub your siding. For best results, start at the bottom and work your way up to prevent dirty drips from landing on freshly cleaned areas. When it's time to rinse, grab a hose and spray down each section as soon as you've scrubbed it. This step is key: rinsing right away helps avoid letting dirt and cleaning solution dry back onto the siding, which could damage it.