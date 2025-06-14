The 8 Best Plants For Natural Swimming Pools To Keep The Water Clean And Healthy
Deciding to put in a pool can be quite the task to install, quite the expense, and quite the job to maintain. But there are some ways to make it a bit easier on yourself and still invest in a way to cool down in the comfort of home. One affordable option is a stock tank pool, but even these oversized kiddie pools will usually require you to use some sort of chemical concoction to keep the water clean, clear and suitable for swimming. If you have sensitive skin, you may find that a chlorine pool is too harsh on your skin. Alternatively you could opt for a saltwater pool which is easier on the skin, but it has a higher initial price and can cause corrosion issues over time.
But you're not totally out of options, you could build a natural pool. Natural pools are not quite as simple as your typical pond. Though you won't use any chemicals, they aren't without a filtration system. This method, however, uses a range of plants to filter the water and keep it clear of pollutants, bugs, algae, and more. The key to having a clear and clean natural pool is getting pumps and filters to prevent the water from being stagnant, and filling about 50% of the space with plant life. There are four types of plants that you can have in water: emergent, submerged, floating, and marginal. For the cleanest, healthiest water, you're going to want a combination of all four. To get an idea of what to look for, here are seven water-cleaning plants to consider.
Water Lilies
These floating beauties are not only a stunning visual addition, but they are also particularly great at keeping the water clear of algae as the pads shade the water and prevent it from blooming. They also offer shelter for fish should you choose to add them. Lillies are submerged plants, so you can either plant them in the ground, or place them in planters at the bottom of the pool, though removing them in the winter will not be necessary as they can survive the cold so long as their roots stay below the water's freezing line.
Yellow Flag Iris
Some of the best plants for poolside landscaping, not only will these flowers provide a pop of color, but they also help to keep the pool pure and clean as they naturally filter water. Planting these along the perimeter of your pool also helps to keep the edges in tact as they secure the surrounding dirt with their root systems, protecting it from erosion and helping keep the shape and size consistent.
Cattail
Another emergent plant, cattails can also help to keep your pool in tact and prevent it from eroding over time. They are also notoriously good filterers and can even serve as windbreak, shielding you and your pool on blustery days. Tall plants like these also add an element of dimension to the edge of your pool, and their thick stems make them hardy enough to stay standing through inclement weather.
Lebanese Cress
Did you know that your pool could also serve as an extension of your garden? Lebanese cress is not only effective at keeping water clean, pure, and algae-free, but it is also edible. It has a peppery taste —similar to mustard and wasabi — and makes a delicious addition to salads or summer sandwiches. Plus, it is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, and minerals like iron and calcium. It also requires a large supply of fresh water to grow successfully, so it is really a win-win for natural pools.
Vietnamese Water Mint
Another eligible edible, this is a submerged plant option that can help keep both your water and your bowels clear. It is thought to be soothing to digestion, and to support the immune system. Plus, it gives off a pleasant fragrance. Most importantly, however, it is particularly well-suited for clearing murky water — with best results when it is planted in a floating ring for maximum coverage and reach.
Duckweed
This floating plant may look similar to algae at first glance, but it is actually useful for keeping algae at bay. Duckweed is excellent at maintaining a healthy and balanced aquatic environment and absorbs excess nitrogen and phosphorus, which helps to support wildlife like fish by serving as natural feed, and reduces the presence of surplus nutrients, which can support the growth of unwanted algae and other pathogens.
Soft Rush
Keeping this plant on the sidelines is exactly where you want it. It can grow in up to four inches of water, and does well in moist, shaded ground. It has tall stems, and small green and brown flowers that blend well with the natural environment without taking away from your flashier florals. While it is attractive to birds for its ability to give shelter, it's not particularly intriguing to bugs. Like other emergent plants, it helps to support the edges of the pool while simultaneously aiding in filtration.
Sweet Flag
Sweet flag lives up to its name with a sweet scent when crushed, but this grass-like plant is also super easy to care for when planted in moist areas. It is also an excellent natural water filter, taking in excess nutrients and contaminants. This means that not only does the water look and feel cleaner, but it actually is.