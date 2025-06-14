The 8 Best Plants For Natural Swimming Pools To Keep The Water Clean And Healthy

Deciding to put in a pool can be quite the task to install, quite the expense, and quite the job to maintain. But there are some ways to make it a bit easier on yourself and still invest in a way to cool down in the comfort of home. One affordable option is a stock tank pool, but even these oversized kiddie pools will usually require you to use some sort of chemical concoction to keep the water clean, clear and suitable for swimming. If you have sensitive skin, you may find that a chlorine pool is too harsh on your skin. Alternatively you could opt for a saltwater pool which is easier on the skin, but it has a higher initial price and can cause corrosion issues over time.

But you're not totally out of options, you could build a natural pool. Natural pools are not quite as simple as your typical pond. Though you won't use any chemicals, they aren't without a filtration system. This method, however, uses a range of plants to filter the water and keep it clear of pollutants, bugs, algae, and more. The key to having a clear and clean natural pool is getting pumps and filters to prevent the water from being stagnant, and filling about 50% of the space with plant life. There are four types of plants that you can have in water: emergent, submerged, floating, and marginal. For the cleanest, healthiest water, you're going to want a combination of all four. To get an idea of what to look for, here are seven water-cleaning plants to consider.