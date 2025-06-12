Where Did Touch Up Cup Paint Container End Up After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you're incredibly lucky, when you're done with a paint job, you've almost inevitably left with a tiny bit of paint left over. Annoying? Possibly, but the upside is that you can keep it aside for touch-ups as needed, as the paint will fade over time, chip, or get a bit grimy as the result of being touched by sticky fingers. The only problem is that you're then left with large paint canisters that take up space, and can leak, rust, and degrade if stored improperly. That is why one father-and-son duo sought to simplify this issue and make touch-ups more convenient with a device they called the Touch Up Cup. You might mistake it for a protein shaker, and the concept isn't all that different. Instead of storing large, difficult-to-store paint cans, you just pour any leftover paint into one of the Touch Up Cup tumblers, which includes a spiral that, when shaken, easily recombines any separated paint and lumps. To make your life even easier, each cup has a label that you can mark down what the shade color and date used are, as well as what room you used it in.

From Cincinnati, Ohio, father Jason Grill and son Carson made their pitch for this handy device on "Shark Tank" season 12, episode 1. Having already received a patent for the Touch Up Cup and the product available in 4,000 locations, the judges were shocked by Carson Grill, the teen CEO, and his astounding business know-how, considering that he just graduated from the 8th grade.