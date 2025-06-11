The Laminate Flooring Cleaning Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs

One of the worst mistakes you can make is using an abrasive cleaner on your vinyl floors, be that with chemicals or tools. Even though they're go-to cleaners and disinfectants, using chemicals like bleach and ammonia can quickly wear down the protective layer on vinyl flooring. This can cause discoloration, dullness, or even cracking over time. Similarly, abrasive tools like steel wool or stiff-bristled brushes can scratch the surface, leaving permanent marks that dull the finish.

Secondly, excess moisture and heat can also pose a serious risk to vinyl, causing the planks to lift, bubble, and warp, allowing liquid to accumulate beneath. Not only can this ruin your vinyl flooring, but accumulated moisture is a common cause of mold in the home. One unlucky TikToker @homewithcp, whose account was devoted to super-saturated wet mopping, even alleges that her wet mopping caused damage so severe that she was evicted from her home. That's why it's best to avoid steam cleaning vinyl floors, too, because even though some of the best steam cleaners out there are great on many types of flooring, all of that concentrated heat can make the vinyl planks lift up, making your floors even more susceptible to water damage.

Finally, don't hesitate to soak up any spills when they happen. Vinyl floors are incredibly durable and hard, so cleaning up spills is a breeze with a damp rag, but sometimes you may see a little puddle and decide to deal with it later. That's when issues can arise, as this can cause discoloration and watermarks that aren't super attractive.