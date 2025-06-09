If You Want To Keep Mosquitoes Out Of Your Yard, Don't Grow This Plant

Bromeliads are closely related to pineapples, and their structure resembles the crown of the fruit. In fact, some varieties of the plant do in fact produce fruit, like pineapples, but the ones you likely see in gardens are purely ornamental. Thus, the trumpeted rosettes are left empty for water and other bits to settle in. These small bodies of water, called phytotelm, can also occur in bromeliad's curved leaves at the base of the rosette, making for multiple opportunities for mosquito spawning in just one plant.

And while fostering mosquito life in itself isn't necessarily a bad thing — they do serve positive environmental purposes like feeding birds, bats, and reptiles, after all — researchers warn having bromeliads in your yards may trigger a much bigger health issue. In recent decades, worries from the scientific community include the spreading of disease via mosquitoes. In 2008, bromeliads were removed from Rio de Janeiro following a large-scale dengue outbreak, while in 2016, the plants were also removed from the Miami area during a Zika scare. Other mosquito-borne diseases include: Yellow fever, West Nile virus, and malaria.

If you love the look of bromeliads, consider having them as an indoor, potted plant only, far away from insect larvae that can be harbored in it. Or, if you do want them in your garden, be sure to flush the plants daily to remove any larvae or debris. Consider adding cooking oil to the bromeliad's tank to asphyxiate any existing larvae as well. You can, of course, use larvae insecticides as a deterrent for extra assurance.