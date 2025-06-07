Keep Bees And Wasps Away From Hummingbird Feeders With One Little-Known Tip
There are few things more exciting than spotting a hummingbird buzzing around your yard. And if you're lucky enough to live in the same region as these tiny birds, you might have installed a hummingbird feeder (or two). The only catch? Hummingbird feeders can also attract wasps and bees, potentially scaring off the beautiful birds. This doesn't mean you need to take down the feeder, though. It's possible to repel wasps and bees by installing their own source of food.
After all, wasps and bees are important pollinators in the garden, so it's worth keeping them around to encourage a healthy garden. (There's a reason many gardeners add plants that help pollinators do their job!) The goal is to simply redirect the insects away from the hummingbird feeder, which will keep them in your yard while allowing the birds to access food. Fortunately, insects and hummingbirds have different feeding preferences, making it easy to set up two separate stations.
How to repel bees and wasps from hummingbird feeders
According to the experts at Happy Gardens, insects prefer food with less sugar than hummingbirds. This means you can prepare a less sugary solution, then use it to fill the second feeder to draw insects away from the hummingbird feeder. While you're at it, install the "insect only" feeding station at least 10 feet away from the hummingbirds' station. This will provide enough space to keep the insects contained in one area, helping keep wasps and bees off the hummingbird feeder.
For context, the recommended ratio of water to sugar in homemade hummingbird food is 4:1, and it should always be made with plain white sugar. (Always avoid the mistake of using the wrong ingredients in your DIY hummingbird nectar, like honey or red dye.) You can make the insect solution with less sugar, or take a tip from the experts at Happy Gardens and use fruit juice or honey water. Also, to ensure the insects and hummingbirds are attracted to their respective feeders, think about design. Bees and wasps are drawn to yellow, while hummingbirds are enticed by red. Looking for an extra layer of protection? Add nectar guard tips to your hummingbird feeder, which will keep flying insects out.