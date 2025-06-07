Keep Bees And Wasps Away From Hummingbird Feeders With One Little-Known Tip

There are few things more exciting than spotting a hummingbird buzzing around your yard. And if you're lucky enough to live in the same region as these tiny birds, you might have installed a hummingbird feeder (or two). The only catch? Hummingbird feeders can also attract wasps and bees, potentially scaring off the beautiful birds. This doesn't mean you need to take down the feeder, though. It's possible to repel wasps and bees by installing their own source of food.

After all, wasps and bees are important pollinators in the garden, so it's worth keeping them around to encourage a healthy garden. (There's a reason many gardeners add plants that help pollinators do their job!) The goal is to simply redirect the insects away from the hummingbird feeder, which will keep them in your yard while allowing the birds to access food. Fortunately, insects and hummingbirds have different feeding preferences, making it easy to set up two separate stations.