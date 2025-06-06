Those Odd Diagonal Windows On Old Houses Actually Have A Secret Purpose

If you've ever traveled through New England, you may have seen a window that was oddly installed. These windows are placed at a 45-degree diagonal angle, and, to the uninformed, they raise a host of questions. Was this intentional or an accident? Why was it installed that way? Fortunately, we have our own expert, Sarah Stafford Turner, who is a design historian, providing Hunker with an exclusive explanation. Our most important question: Why were these diagonally installed window historically added to homes, and where did it start?

"These windows are known as 'witch windows' (likely due to the prevalence of witch-related folklore/tales in New England during the time when they were most prevalent) – and supposedly, witches can't fly through them," Turner told Hunker. "But, really, they were added to New England homes with gabled roofs to provide a source of light under the usually shadow-bathed eaves. This was true in early colonial Vermont, especially."

While we can all agree that keeping witches at bay is an important task, was there a more mundane and practical purpose for these windows? Did it work? "They provided extra light and air to the usually cramped and compressed upper floors of the house, where the attic would be today. This was often used as a living space in colonial homes, and the angled roofline made limited space for traditional windows. Dormers were the other solution to this problem, though they were far more expensive to install."