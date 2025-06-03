Growing These 11 Plants Too Close To Your Home Could Be A Big Mistake

While landscaping and gardens can be considered the ultimate finishing touch for a house to boosts curb appeal (some even say landscaping can sell a home), not all plants and trees are a good idea to put in your yard. Some trees and plants out there can cause damage to homes, while others are a pain to maintain and clean up after during certain seasons. There are also some plants that can be poisonous to people and pets, making it riskier to place them in the areas that your family frequents, close to the house.

Sometimes it's not very obvious from the outset that these plants can do more harm than good, particularly if the plant is beautiful to look at. Oak trees, for instance, are stunning, monumental trees with incredibly romantic appeal. However, their mature roots are dense enough to lift sidewalks (or even some housing foundations if planted too close to buildings). Some climbing plants, like English ivy, have also become so ubiquitous that we take for granted that they don't benefit the structure at they call home. If a particular plant or tree catches your eye, be sure to research how the plant grows and what the expectations are for care, especially if you're looking to avoid potential long-term damage to your house or gardens. These plants, therefore, are some of the worst choices to plant near your home for a number of reasons.