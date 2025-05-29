Why People Are Putting Cinnamon In Their Mop Water (And If You Should Too)
As people try to minimize the use of synthetic chemicals in their cleaning routines, many are turning to their pantry for some unconventional ingredients. So, you may have seen folks suggesting surprising uses for cinnamon, such as adding a dash to your mop water as a natural fragrance, and even as a pest deterrent against ants. While the warm notes of cinnamon are undoubtedly comforting, reminding many of us of fresh baked goods and cozy holidays, claims that it can eliminate ants in the home aren't proven.
The case being made for cinnamon as an ant deterrent is that as a strongly aromatic spice, cinnamon will put ants off of an area, as they are averse to pungent smells of many sorts because they interfere with their pheromone trails. Cinnamon has a unique advantage because unlike other strong scents like white vinegar that can create what experts call a "scent barrier," cinnamon is still enjoyable for humans to smell as well. However, it's not clear how effective this actually is in practice. If you are trying to get rid of ants in your house, adding a little cinnamon to your mop water may help, but it's more important to find out what's attracting the ants to your home (food crumbs, dirty dishes, a gap in a door seal, etc.), and eliminate that as an issue.
How to clean your floors with cinnamon
Although cinnamon in your mop water probably won't get rid of ants entirely, the combination is worth a try. You may notice some benefits when it comes to pest control, and the smell is certainly pleasant. You can simply combine ground cinnamon with hot water and your preferred floor cleaning solution, but take care that the cinnamon is well mixed and diluted, as you don't want gritty floors covered in seasoning. Alternatively, to get the same aroma, you could add a few drops of cinnamon essential oil, but be sure to avoid getting any on light-colored fabrics, as cinnamon essential oil can cause discoloration.
Cinnamon is a natural, food-grade product, so it doesn't come with a ton of health warnings like many synthetic detergents, but you should still take care when using it to clean. Cinnamon isn't generally harmful to pets, but can be toxic in concentrated quantities, so be sure to dilute it well both as a ground spice and essential oil. Not sold on cinnamon in your mop water? No worries, there are plenty of easy ways to make your home smell like cinnamon.