Why People Are Putting Cinnamon In Their Mop Water (And If You Should Too)

As people try to minimize the use of synthetic chemicals in their cleaning routines, many are turning to their pantry for some unconventional ingredients. So, you may have seen folks suggesting surprising uses for cinnamon, such as adding a dash to your mop water as a natural fragrance, and even as a pest deterrent against ants. While the warm notes of cinnamon are undoubtedly comforting, reminding many of us of fresh baked goods and cozy holidays, claims that it can eliminate ants in the home aren't proven.

The case being made for cinnamon as an ant deterrent is that as a strongly aromatic spice, cinnamon will put ants off of an area, as they are averse to pungent smells of many sorts because they interfere with their pheromone trails. Cinnamon has a unique advantage because unlike other strong scents like white vinegar that can create what experts call a "scent barrier," cinnamon is still enjoyable for humans to smell as well. However, it's not clear how effective this actually is in practice. If you are trying to get rid of ants in your house, adding a little cinnamon to your mop water may help, but it's more important to find out what's attracting the ants to your home (food crumbs, dirty dishes, a gap in a door seal, etc.), and eliminate that as an issue.