The Stunning Flooring Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Will Never Stop Using In Homes

In season two of HGTV's "Rock the Block," famed designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent transformed their space into a European-style farmhouse, embracing Old World-aesthetics with gray brick, Venetian plaster, and lots of olive tree decor. And in true Berkus and Brent fashion, they went bold with their finishes, including a black-and-white, checkered-tile, marble floor throughout the living spaces of the home. "Rock the Block" is a competition reality show aimed to increase the value of new homes, and the pair embraced this classic yet daring finish to add a design punch to wow potential buyers. It's a look that's become a bit of a signature for Berkus and Brent, a design duo that leans into dramatic and elegant decor.

Famed HGTV network darlings — with Brent a member of Netflix's "Queer Eye" Fab Five to boot — the couple jokes that sometimes their design styles don't always match. However, Brent teasingly quips on Instagram, that "the one thing we'll always agree upon ... Checkerboard floors," tagging his spouse on a photo of black-and-white tiles. Berkus and Brent have repeated this stunning statement-making floor idea in several renovations since their appearance on "Rock the Block," including on HGTV's "Home Town Kickstart" in 2022 and more recently in the entrance of their own New York City home(a trending design detail you'll want to copy ASAP from the Berkus and Brent home, once you see it). The revival of this black-and-white design doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon, and with Berkus and Brent continuing on in their love of checks, it proves to be a fashionable and chic floor choice.