The Plant You'll Want To Grow To Keep Snakes And Other Pests Out Of Your Yard

The beauty of home gardens is that they attract all sort of wildlife to the yard that we love to see. Whether it be flowers that attract hummingbirds or blossoms that invite bees (we don't even mind the occasional rabbit munching on our veggies), there's something simply fairy tale-like when it comes to critters in the garden. However, there is one visitor that can be a cause for concern, particularly if they're dangerous to humans or pets: Snakes. While most garden variety snakes are non-venomous and largely harmless, like the garter snake, these critters tend to be persistent in their habitation and difficult to banish. At times, when agitated, even the smallest snake will bite, so it behooves the homeowner to learn safe methods for how to get rid of snakes in their yard. However, that is sometimes easier said than done, and sometimes the best method of snake banishment is actually prevention.

Enter lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus), a warm-weather perennial native to Southeast Asia that's commonly utilized in cuisines of the region. While it is a tasty, fragrant plant to be sure, its true power lies in its repellent properties. Lemongrass contains citronella oil, an aromatic ingredient that can be extracted for a number of uses in and outside of the garden. Utilized for centuries in holistic, herbal remedies, citronella oil is today best known as a natural insect repellent, particularly against pests like mosquitoes and other biting bugs. But lemongrass and its citronella component can repel fleas, ticks, and ward off much bigger, unwanted visitors, like snakes.