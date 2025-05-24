The Viral Costco Plant That's A Total Must-Have, According To Buyers

Costco is known for its bulk items and discounted prices, and the deals are endless and ever-changing. One of its popular offerings is, actually, plants, both real and fake. Costco has popular plants at affordable prices, from a fiddle-leaf fig to a bird-of-paradise plant. On the ticket today, however, is Costco's stunning 8-foot faux olive tree. You are probably thinking, "What's so great about a plastic plant, especially one that costs $500?" That's a valid question.

It turns out, however, that while real olive trees are relatively low maintenance as far as care, they are also quite slow growers and can take a minimum of 10 years to reach maturity, and another five to 10 years to reach their maximum height. While fake plants in the home can be considered either an evergreen solution or tacky, the biggest plus is that you won't have to worry about any pruning, watering, or branch training, and you can trust that it will stay in the architecturally stunning pose you brought it home in (so long as you can keep it upright and away from climbing and nibbling children and pets that is). Plus, the only maintenance that this tree will require is an occasional dusting to keep it looking neglected.