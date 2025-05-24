The Viral Costco Plant That's A Total Must-Have, According To Buyers
Costco is known for its bulk items and discounted prices, and the deals are endless and ever-changing. One of its popular offerings is, actually, plants, both real and fake. Costco has popular plants at affordable prices, from a fiddle-leaf fig to a bird-of-paradise plant. On the ticket today, however, is Costco's stunning 8-foot faux olive tree. You are probably thinking, "What's so great about a plastic plant, especially one that costs $500?" That's a valid question.
It turns out, however, that while real olive trees are relatively low maintenance as far as care, they are also quite slow growers and can take a minimum of 10 years to reach maturity, and another five to 10 years to reach their maximum height. While fake plants in the home can be considered either an evergreen solution or tacky, the biggest plus is that you won't have to worry about any pruning, watering, or branch training, and you can trust that it will stay in the architecturally stunning pose you brought it home in (so long as you can keep it upright and away from climbing and nibbling children and pets that is). Plus, the only maintenance that this tree will require is an occasional dusting to keep it looking neglected.
Why this tree is an investment worth making
This isn't the first time Costco has sold a popular plant at an amazing price, but it is one of their best faux options. Olive trees are a popular choice for their muted colors and natural, serene ambiance. Since their benefit stems much more from their appearance than any fragrance or botanical property, opting for a faux option can have just as soothing an effect as the real thing. Costco customers — besides giving an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars — left some glowing reviews on the product's page: "Absolutely beautiful! Added a spotlight for nighttime. I was reluctant to spend $500.00 on a faux tree, but it was worth every penny." Another customer who was no stranger to real olive trees said, "Most realistic fake tree I have seen, looks exactly like the real ones around my home."
It's not just reviews left on the site that provide compelling evidence in support of this purchase. This tree actually went viral on TikTok and received a ton of traction due to its realistic appearance and overall size. Should you be in search of a stunning faux tree, this one can definitely fit the bill. But if it isn't quite what you are after or the price is still higher than you are looking to spend, IKEA's plant selection may turn you around because of the super affordable prices.