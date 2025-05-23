The Best Flowers To Plant In June To Keep Your Summer Garden Dazzling

June is the time for getting out in the garden and planting your summer show. Most of the spring bulbs have faded or disappeared, and in all but the coldest parts of the United States, the last frost is a distant memory. It's time to freshen your garden's look with these summer bloomers. Rarely does a plant flower from early spring to late fall, but you can compensate for that by planting a mix of annuals and perennials so that you don't have to replant everything each year. The basic difference between annuals and perennials is that annuals will give you longer summer blooms but last only a year, while perennials will bloom in summer for multiple years, though generally for a shorter period than annuals.

These gorgeous flowers will flourish best in full sun in rich, well-draining soil that is evenly moist. All are widely available for sale, so if you're planting in June and want your flowers to bloom this year, purchase flowering plants at garden centers rather than growing them from seed. Annual flowers, like marigolds, garden verbena, and zinnias, can be purchased from garden centers can be planted outside at any time after the last frost date, but you'll want to plant any perennials (such as tickseed, coneflowers, and black-eyed Susans) quickly so that they have time to establish themselves before blooming.