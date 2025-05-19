Joanna Gaines' Smart Paint Hack Will Save You Time & Money When Updating Your Home
Let's chat about a woman who needs absolutely no introduction, considering not only is she a star on a design network, she actually owns one! But in case you've been living under a rock, we'll proceed with the formalities anyway. Joanna Gaines, along with her husband Chip, is owner and star of many shows on Magnolia Network from "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" to "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines," as well as owner and operator of the iconic tourist destination Magnolia Market, or the Silos, in Waco, TX.
Another facet of her design empire, Gaines also owns her own line of Magnolia Paints made in partnership with KILZ, where each color is meticulously crafted to be a perfect shade for Gaines' many unique projects, such as the Castle and Lakehouse Collections. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that, between the paint shop and many deeply personal design projects, Gaines has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to clever paint tricks to make the job easier and smoother. She shared one simple, genius hack on YouTube that she calls "The Rubber Band Trick," which prevents paint from getting on the edge of the paint can by wrapping a rubber band across the opening and using it to wipe the brush. Not only does this easy hack work to keep paint cans clean, it also helps control the amount of paint on the brush and leaves the can in prime condition for long-term storage. Let's jump in!
Use a rubber band stretched across the opening to remove excess paint from your brush and keep the paint can edges clean
Joanna Gaines' smart paint hack couldn't be easier – simply wrap a large rubber band around an open paint can from top to bottom, positioning it so that it cuts through the center of the opening. When you dip your brush into the paint, slide it against the rubber band, rather than the inside edge of the can, to remove excess paint and prevent drips. In addition to helping to control the amount of paint on the brush itself, it also leaves the edges of the can spotless. This makes clean up wonderfully quick and easy.
A word of warning, though: Don't overstretch a small rubber band because if it's under too much stress and snaps mid-project, you'll end up with a paint catapult, which is no good unless you are going for a distinctly splattered aesthetic. One commenter on Gaines' video suggested that a strip of painter's tape across the center of the can works just as well, without the risk of snapping and flinging paint everywhere. However, a sufficiently large enough rubber band shouldn't have this issue, as many paint professionals also swear by this trick, and it will provide more resistance and strength than tape.
Why Gaines' trick actually helps keep your paint in better condition for the long haul
Aside from cleanliness and paint control, why is a hack like this so important? When you wipe a paint brush on the inside edge of the can, like many of us do, the extra paint gets all over the sides and pools in the lip where the lid snaps into place. Besides causing a mess when it comes time to close the lid, which can involve a hammer or rubber mallet spraying wet paint all over if you aren't careful, once the paint dries and forms a crust on the can, it can actually reduce the effectiveness of the seal. For paint to remain usable for years, it must be preserved with an airtight seal. Dried paint can interfere with this and prematurely cause your paint to dry out or go bad.
Joanna Gaines' clever trick ensures the edges of your can remain paint-free, meaning a better seal for long term storage. For an even tighter seal, add a piece of plastic wrap between the can and lid before closing it. Paint cans should then be stored in a location out of direct sunlight that remains around 60 to 80 degrees all year long (i.e. not the garage during winter because it's not always possible to restore frozen paint). When stored correctly, your paint should last around 2 years, give or take depending on the conditions. Proper storage also means you save money in the long-run, since you don't have to purchase new paint for touch-ups or the next project.
Next time you have a paint project on the horizon, do yourself a favor and try Gaines' wonderfully simple and endlessly handy rubber band hack to make the job smoother and storage a breeze.