Joanna Gaines' Smart Paint Hack Will Save You Time & Money When Updating Your Home

Let's chat about a woman who needs absolutely no introduction, considering not only is she a star on a design network, she actually owns one! But in case you've been living under a rock, we'll proceed with the formalities anyway. Joanna Gaines, along with her husband Chip, is owner and star of many shows on Magnolia Network from "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" to "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines," as well as owner and operator of the iconic tourist destination Magnolia Market, or the Silos, in Waco, TX.

Another facet of her design empire, Gaines also owns her own line of Magnolia Paints made in partnership with KILZ, where each color is meticulously crafted to be a perfect shade for Gaines' many unique projects, such as the Castle and Lakehouse Collections. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that, between the paint shop and many deeply personal design projects, Gaines has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to clever paint tricks to make the job easier and smoother. She shared one simple, genius hack on YouTube that she calls "The Rubber Band Trick," which prevents paint from getting on the edge of the paint can by wrapping a rubber band across the opening and using it to wipe the brush. Not only does this easy hack work to keep paint cans clean, it also helps control the amount of paint on the brush and leaves the can in prime condition for long-term storage. Let's jump in!