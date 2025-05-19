The Formerly Favored Plant Trend That's Now Outdated, According To Our Designer

Let's be honest, we millennials love our plants. In the same way Edison bulbs hung bare from every cafe ceiling and every wall was painted a soft, cool gray in the 2010s, we started putting plants on everything — including on vertical surfaces to create living walls. While this trend of large-scale vertical plant displays started, and logically felt at home, in outdoor spaces, the adoration of houseplants by everyone in our generation, who were now newly living in our own spaces, meant the trend quickly made its way indoors. Thus, the indoor living wall or vertical garden was born.

And, listen, I totally get it. I love plants with all of my heart, and I know I'm not alone in this sentiment. I think our generation went a little plant-crazy since we were all craving a connection to the outdoors and for a simpler time before tech steamrolled our young adult lives. So it's no surprise that so many of our generation find solace and joy in houseplants – it's just that, well, we went a little overboard. I still fight the more plants, the better mentality (and am failing. Sorry to my hubby who waters them...). But the maximalist living wall has been done and done again, becoming ubiquitous in every hip office building imaginable or trendy downtown loft. So while the living wall will always hold a soft spot in my heart, I'm here to tell you, as an interior designer, that it has come time in the design cycle of our generation to collectively try something new. That something? A singular large-scale statement plant is the chic path forward.