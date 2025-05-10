Why Don't All Kitchen Cabinets Touch The Ceiling (And Should They?)

Even if you are someone who keeps your home relatively spit-spot, the top of your cabinets is probably not at the top of your kitchen cleaning checklist. Not only is it inconvenient to reach and difficult to clean, but many people get stuck on exactly what to do with this seemingly wasted space. But is there a benefit to the gap, or should you seal it up for sleek kitchen cabinets that maximize storage without sacrificing style? To get the answers, Hunker reached out to expert Carmine Argano, owner of Creative Design Ceramic Tile & Bath, for some exclusive insight on the issue, and advice on whether or not this is a problem worth paying to remedy in your own home.

"For some, cabinets running all the way up feel too imposing or formal. Others prefer the visual 'breathing room' that a gap provides, especially in smaller kitchens." But Argano also mentioned that sometimes the bigger issue comes down to the restrictions of the cabinets themselves as many manufacturers don't even offer a 42 inch wall cabinet option. He also stated that it can also be dictated by the home's construction. "Soffits which are those boxed-in sections above cabinets cover the plumbing lines or electrical runs," said Argano. "Removing them can be expensive and complicated. If that's not in scope for the project, then the cabinets stop below."