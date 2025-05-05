How To Grow An Avocado Plant From Seed (And Will It Actually Bear Fruit?)

It's hard to remember, after years of guacamole and gourmet toast, that avocados are just plain weird. But think back to your surprise when you first discovered that these strange and delicious things, which look like some kind of otherworldly hard-boiled dragon egg, have the potential to transform everything from salads to smoothies to cosmetics. Crazy, huh? However, while they have many uses, they don't always have the potential to reproduce themselves in your dining room's bay window.

Hunker spoke exclusively with its Master Gardener, Jennifer Martin, to find out whether you're likely to grow a mature, fruit-bearing plant from seed. The answer is yes, but also no. Growing the tree itself isn't likely to be an insurmountable challenge, but having it produce fruit probably is. "There is a small chance that you could grow an avocado tree from a seed and get fruit at home," Martin said. "If you're using one from the store, the odds of getting fruit are almost zero, however."

Producing avocados presents a much bigger challenge than simply growing a plant from seed, but even the simpler task can be challenging with supermarket fruit. "Many people expect their avocado seed project to work with 100% certainty," Martin said, "but all gardening projects with store-bought fruit have potential failure rates even if you do everything right." Beyond that, evolution has engineered avocado trees to be particularly demanding when it comes to bearing fruit.