The Toxic Problem With Vinyl Flooring That Nobody Warned You About

All of us want our homes to be a safe haven and an environment that is both physically and emotionally healthy. Sometimes the materials used to construct our homes threaten our safety with health-harming chemicals. That is the case with some vinyl flooring products that may already be in your home.

Vinyl flooring is made from a version of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a common chemical in the construction world. According to the Ecology Center organization, side effects of these toxins include asthma, respiratory problems, and hormonal disruptions. To understand how the threat works, you'll need to learn two terms: off-gassing and VOCs. Off-gassing describes the release of noxious gases from seemingly inert objects such as building materials. VOCs stand for volatile organic compounds, and they are the dangerous toxins that are released into the air via off-gassing. Most people notice them in the form of pungent and irritating odors.

The harmful VOC most associated with vinyl flooring is from butyl benzyl phthalate, a chemical that helped the typical vinyl floor sheet be more flexible or rubbery (a plasticizer). A 2021 study from the Healthcare academic journal identified it as a dangerous toxin, which encouraged major brands to pledge to stop using it. In recent years, many major manufacturers have replaced benzyl butyl phthalate with a different type of plasticizer called dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP). This is a safer chemical without any immediate or acute toxicity problems found. If you have older vinyl flooring, you might still have an issue, however.