Think Twice Before Tackling Drain Clogs And Leaks Without The Proper Equipment

When all you have is a hammer, your DIY plumbing job is not going to go well. Abraham Maslow formulated the notion that an over-reliance on common or familiar tools can make problems difficult to solve (put more simply: when all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail). But, with all due respect to Maslow, you can do an awful lot with a hammer. But precious little of it has to do with plumbing, which has its own specialized tools that you can't replace with whatever you have lying around.

Which isn't to say that you can't do plumbing tasks with a basic DIYer's toolkit. When Hunker spoke exclusively with Eddie Linares, Virtual Plumbing Expert at Frontdoor, about equipment for dealing with clogs and leaks, he said that clearing minor clogs, repairing leaking faucets, and replacing basic fixtures are all within the DIY-focused homeowner's repertoire. But for more complex tasks, you need to have the sorts of tools only a professional would have. And, often, only a professional is likely grasp the underlying complexities — water flow, venting, and materials, for example — required to diagnose the actual problem. Otherwise, you might end up treating the symptoms but not the actual cause of a clog or leak. "When you call in a professional – unless the problem is obvious – the first thing they will do is to run the water in the home to determine if a clog is in a single fixture or the result of a bigger problem," Linares said. Simply unclogging a drain isn't necessarily simple at all.