8 Cabinet Colors That Go Flawlessly With Brown Granite Countertops

When it comes to renovating your kitchen, one of the big-ticket items to plan for are countertops. But what happens when new countertops simply aren't in the budget, and you're stuck trying to create an updated kitchen with the one countertop material that can instantly make your kitchen look outdated: dreaded brown granite? Ubiquitous in the 1990s and 2000s, this material has a bad rap for giving your kitchen a modernized, fresh look. However, the good news is that you can still create a contemporary new look without tearing them out by just following an insider tip I've learned as an interior designer: picking the right colors for your cabinets.

The issue with reusing brown granite counters is that a modern color palette that doesn't embrace the warm brown tones ends up fighting against rather than complementing the granite ... so the kitchen still screams "outdated" even after you spent all of that money to update everything else. The trick for making brown granite countertops look amazing is to lean into an earth-tone palette for an inviting look. However, this doesn't mean the overly saturated Tuscan kitchen tones of decades past, nor strictly neutrals.

Today's dynamic nature-inspired color palettes pay close attention to undertones and are filled with more muted and desaturated hues ranging from soft and airy to dark and moody, as well as organic colors found in nature like green, blue, pink, and yellow. So if you are ready to let your brown granite countertops finally look their best, consider beautiful cabinet colors that go with brown granite countertops to create the organic, updated kitchen of your dreams.