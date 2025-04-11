Save Money On Kitchen Renovations With One Clever Expert Tip

As an interior designer and remodel project manager, an essential part of my job is making sure that all of my tradespeople have the necessary specs, drawings, and additional information to get their jobs done correctly. In the renovation world, mistakes cost serious time and money! But if you don't have an interior designer or general contractor going to bat for you, there's one cabinetry document I always advise for homeowners tackling their own kitchen remodeling project: a detailed cabinet hardware map.

For those of you muttering to your screen that, surely, accidentally drilling a few hardware holes incorrectly can't really be "that big of a deal," let me set the scene: Installing cabinet hardware is one of the last things to go into your renovation, which means when you're finally at the point of installing knobs and pulls, the light at the end of the arduous remodeling tunnel is within reach. You're planning on moving your belongings back in and throwing a party to celebrate your new kitchen. Then, as was the case with one of my poor clients, your hardware installer mis-drills the appliance pull holes on five essential cabinet fronts for your panel-ready appliances. Ouch. Not only would this "small mistake" put you back several days or a week to have the panels remade or repaired, refinished, and installed, but without a hardware map for support (thankfully, in the case of my client, we did!), you could end up paying for the replacements, because it'd be on you for not providing the installer with adequate information.

So, let's take a more detailed look at how kitchen cabinet hardware maps are the best way to avoid costly mistakes.