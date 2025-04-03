One Of Last Year's Biggest Kitchen Cabinet Trends Has Quickly Become Outdated

Trends move fast, and ever since 2020, it seems that many people are devoting more time and effort into making a house feel like home. Naturally, that leads to some more frequent renovations and design revamps ... especially for those that have yet to lock down their personal style. One of the rooms that can date your home the fastest is the kitchen.

Not only is this because it is a high-traffic room, but also because it is subject to some of the most frequent and fast-changing trend cycles. One of the most recent has been cabinet skirts, which is when people replace their kitchen doors with curtains. Now, this inspired trend is not inherently bad, but unless you have a rustic farmhouse or one of those cottagecore kitchens, there's a very good chance that it feels a bit hokey and out of place now.

It's not just the visual effect that is the issue here: using curtains instead of cupboard doors can simply be impractical. Not only are they more difficult to clean if you happen to spill some food on them, but they won't stay open, can't be moved with dirty hands, and for you pet owners out there, won't keep furry friends from poking their noses — or litter-laced paws — into your pots and pans.