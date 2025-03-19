Can You Paint Over Wallpaper? Here's What You Should Consider First

To begin prepping your walls, you'll want to clean them effectively with a damp cloth. Make sure that the cloth is only barely wet, as you don't want to saturate the wallpaper. Then, be sure that the area is completely dry before moving on to the next step. Next, repair any damage to the wall or lifting of the adhesive where the wallpaper is. Either reapply more adhesive over any lifted areas, or carefully cut out them out and spackle over any uneven edges. When the adhesive or spackle is dry, sand the walls down until they are smooth to the touch, then clean them once again with a damp cloth.

Now you are ready to prepare to paint. Start by removing wall plates, and tape up the room, including any baseboards or trim that you want to protect from the new paint. Then paint on a coat of oil-based primer. It is important to use an oil-based primer here, as using a water-based one can soak into the wallpaper and loosen the adhesive underneath — something you definitely don't want to run into after all that work.

Once the primer has fully dried, cover it with your paint of choice. Depending on the color and pattern of your wallpaper, you may need to apply multiple coats of paint to ensure that none of the wallpaper shows through. Since you primed, you're free to use any paint that is compatible with your primer, though latex paint is a common choice.