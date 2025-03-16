How To Choose Between 7 Types Of Granite Countertop For Your Kitchen
Granite countertops are considered one of the most popular choices to install in home kitchens. Not only is this stone type durable and relatively easy to maintain, but their aesthetic appeal draws both homeowners and prospective buyers alike. Properly sealed granite can resist stains and other damage, while regular cleanings can also help preserve these pieces of stone. When well cared for, a granite countertop can look like a piece of art in your kitchen and it can also last for several years.
The big key to a successful granite kitchen countertop installation, however, is to pick the right type. Once you have decided to install granite, it is necessary to pick the correct color based on the overall design of your kitchen, the palette of your flooring and cabinets, and other important aesthetic factors. Considering the pros and cons of the most popular kitchen granite countertop shades, such as white granite, black granite, or gray granite, is a good place to start when you're trying to make this critical decision.
White granite is considered more contemporary
When you think of granite countertops, you might automatically envision a neutral or darker colored stone. While these options still exist and work well in many kitchens, choosing granite does not mean you cannot have lighter-colored countertops in your space. In fact, white granite looks perfect in more contemporary-styled kitchens, and it can match almost any color scheme you have in terms of cabinets, flooring, and appliances.
Aside from its modernity, white granite can also make your kitchen look larger because of its more subdued color and its ability to reflect light in the space. Instead of a completely solid white counter, white granite offers a number of shades to choose from, including those with patterns of gray, black, gold, and more. The benefits of white granite countertops are many, but it's also important to consider some of the drawbacks before choosing this color for your kitchen.
One major downside is that it can show dirt more easily than other granite colors. This is similar to a owning a white vehicle or wearing white clothing, where any small amount of dirt can easily be seen. However, this can be remedied with daily cleanings with soap and warm water. If you ever plan to sell your home, keep in mind that not all prospective buyers may like the look of an all-white kitchen. You may wish to offset a granite white countertop with slightly different colored cabinetry for a more well-rounded appearance.
Black granite is among the most versatile options
When it comes to home design, black-colored pieces can sometimes have an unfair negative reputation. The key is to use black as an accent color, which many homeowners and interior designers accomplish via fixtures, lamps, and pieces of furniture. Black accent colors can then be balanced with lighter-colored items.
These rules can also apply to kitchen countertops. Like white granite, black granite countertops can be versatile in kitchen designs and overall color schemes. This dark material can also be chic and dramatic-looking. The downside to black granite is that it can make your space look smaller, and the color does not reflect light in the way white can.
What's more, dirt and stains may not be as visible on black countertops, but keep in mind that these designs can show fingerprints more than any other color. Watermarks and dust are also more noticeable on black granite. These are relatively easy problems to fix with regular cleanings and proper care for granite countertops, but these potential issues are still worthy of consideration in high-use kitchens.
Gray granite is another modern kitchen countertop choice
If you're wanting the contemporary appeal of a white granite countertop, but perhaps with the versatility of a color in between white and black, you might consider adding gray granite to your kitchen remodel as an option that is both cutting edge and adaptable. You can choose among shades between light and dark gray, depending on your design and the overall effect you would like your kitchen to create. As a rule of thumb, light gray offers a cooler and more contemporary appeal, similar to that of a white countertop. On the other hand, a dark gray countertop may offer a more pronounced effect in a kitchen, just as a black countertop works as an accent piece.
Aside from choosing between a light and dark gray-colored granite countertop, there are other considerations to help you decide whether this is the best shade for your own kitchen. All types of gray granite can be easy to clean, but lighter gray may require more frequent sealings because they tend to be more porous. If you have light-colored flooring, such as light wood kitchen floors, it may be best to install a dark gray countertop, and vice versa. This helps to prevent your kitchen from looking too washed-out. Another idea is to use bolder colored cabinets or backsplashes to help balance a lot of gray in your kitchen.
Brown granite can have a more natural appeal
While many homeowners experiment with different colors of granite for their kitchen countertops, granite in tan or brown hues still has appeal for several reasons. First, if you want a more natural look to your kitchen, browns can help create a more earthy aesthetic. These granite selections can even look artistic when matched with the right colors in a kitchen setting, and there are several paint colors that go with brown granite, too.
In particular, browns and tans complement lighter colored cabinets. However, brown granite is considered versatile enough to combine with a variety of colors in your kitchen. This is perhaps one reason why you might see brown granite countertops in many model homes. Despite its natural appeal, there are of course drawbacks of brown and tan granite to consider. Like black granite, darker brown granite countertops can show fingerprints more easily, and it may also make your kitchen look smaller. Brown granite countertops can also be prone to dull appearances unless you polish them every few years to restore their shine.
Another key point is their contribution to the future resale value of your home. While brown and tan granite can be considered timeless, some prospective buyers might want a more contemporary look. At the end of the day though, if you are planning on being in your home for many years to come, the choice of granite in your kitchen should really reflect your own style.
Blue granite can create a sense of calm in your kitchen
If you're looking for a more relaxing hue and want to play around with color, consider blue granite. This countertop color can be either bold or more subtle, depending on the exact shade you select. Generally speaking, the darker your countertop, the lighter you will want your floors, walls, and cabinets. Blue granite countertops can also pair well with a variety of different colors in your kitchen, including white, navy blue, and varying shades of gray.
Due to their natural rarity, though, be aware that blue granite countertops are among the most expensive selections. It's estimated that some varieties, such as Bahia Blue, may cost up to five times more than a typical neutral-colored granite countertop. Aside from cost, the only other downsides to consider with blue granite are design-based. A darker countertop warrants lighter colors to complement it in the kitchen and vice versa, so plan these details out accordingly.
Red and pink granite are both increasing in popularity
Another more colorful option is a granite countertop with a mix of red, pink, or rosy-colored rock. Red is prized for its natural boldness, and may work particularly well if you want your kitchen to be the highlight of your entire home. Pink granite is also considered an increasingly popular choice for kitchen countertops, especially homeowners looking to make these spaces feel unique. When used indoors, dark red granite can work in luxury kitchens with lighter colored floors and cabinets. On the flipside, lighter red kitchen ideas or pink granite can pair well with dark wood-colored flooring or cabinets.
Perhaps the greatest drawbacks to red and pink granite involve their cost. Like blue granite, red is considered a rarer choice of stone. Since this color granite is not as commonplace as earthy or neutral tones, retailers will likely sell it at a higher price. Yet another consideration is how much you want your kitchen to really stand out, particularly if you want to sell your home in the near future.
Green granite is a match for nature lovers
If you are a nature enthusiast who wants to evoke these sentiments in your kitchen, you might consider a green granite countertop or a green kitchen island. Unlike earthy brown tones, green granite countertops are also gaining popularity due to their unique and luxurious feel. In fact, some interior design experts claim that green is also considered a more "exotic" choice. There are also numerous hues of green to choose from, including peacock, emerald, seaweed, and more.
Perhaps the biggest downside to green granite is that it can get lost in a kitchen space, especially if you choose a darker stone. You can prevent this from happening by complementing the countertop with the right colors. Green can especially work as a design contrast to lighter, neutral-colored flooring and cabinets. You might also consider adding white backsplashes, paint, and accent colors to help better match your green granite countertop so it can truly stand out. Also keep in mind that, like blue and red granite, you can expect to pay more for green granite countertops in your kitchen due to their rarity.