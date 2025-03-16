How To Choose Between 7 Types Of Granite Countertop For Your Kitchen

When you think of granite countertops, you might automatically envision a neutral or darker colored stone. While these options still exist and work well in many kitchens, choosing granite does not mean you cannot have lighter-colored countertops in your space. In fact, white granite looks perfect in more contemporary-styled kitchens, and it can match almost any color scheme you have in terms of cabinets, flooring, and appliances.

Aside from its modernity, white granite can also make your kitchen look larger because of its more subdued color and its ability to reflect light in the space. Instead of a completely solid white counter, white granite offers a number of shades to choose from, including those with patterns of gray, black, gold, and more. The benefits of white granite countertops are many, but it's also important to consider some of the drawbacks before choosing this color for your kitchen.

One major downside is that it can show dirt more easily than other granite colors. This is similar to a owning a white vehicle or wearing white clothing, where any small amount of dirt can easily be seen. However, this can be remedied with daily cleanings with soap and warm water. If you ever plan to sell your home, keep in mind that not all prospective buyers may like the look of an all-white kitchen. You may wish to offset a granite white countertop with slightly different colored cabinetry for a more well-rounded appearance.