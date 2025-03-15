Paint Colors That Are Making Your Dining Room Look Terribly Outdated

The location for dinner parties, family gatherings, and memorable holiday feasts, your dining room is truly the social entertainment hub of your home and works hard to create a welcoming, joyous atmosphere. When a dining room's design has a ton of coziness and wow-factor, guests will find the space unforgettable. But sometimes the aesthetic of your dining room has lost its luster, with an outdated vibe and uneventful personality. How do you know which past-their-prime wall colors putting a damper on your space?

As an interior designer, I'm here to share some good news: There are only a couple of tones that will truly date your dining room. I bet you think I'm about to hit you with proclaimed "outdated" hues like brown or red, but when done in the right way, even those colors can look like a million bucks in a contemporary dining room. And anyway — spoiler alert! — both of those shades are on their way trending back in, with a rich, soft medium brown, Mocha Mousse, named as Pantone's 2025 color of the year.

No, the outdated colors dragging down the aesthetic of your dining room have far less personality than brown. In fact, 2025's color trends are all about unique character, bold color choices, and unapologetic visual interest, so the drab, uninspiring presence of my choices is precisely why these two tones made the list: Cool-toned grays and stark white, which are both so sterile and charmless that they actually detract from the overall aesthetic rather than add to it. Let's break down why these once-popular neutrals have seen their day, and what you should use instead to create an inviting, memorable, and gorgeous dining room.