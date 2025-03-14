Duvet Vs Comforter: How Are They Different And Which Is Right For You?

With both function and aesthetics at play, choosing the right bedding is important for fostering a restful night's sleep, as well as making your bed look like it was styled by a pro. While all the inner layers of bedding tend to be primarily for coziness and comfort, the bed topper you choose also helps define the look of the bedroom space. There are a few different options for the visible outer layer of bedding, two of which are very popular: the duvet and comforter.

Both of these bedding essentials are beautiful ways to get that plush, cozy vibe while also providing the warmth and bulk of your bedding's comfort, so how exactly do these two bedspreads differ? The main difference between a duvet and comforter is the way the bed topper is constructed. Duvets actually consist of two elements, an outer cover or sleeve for aesthetics, hygiene, and protection, as well as a plush inner insert for warmth, comfort, and coziness.

Similar to the structure of a duvet insert, a comforter is all one piece, with two panels of decorative fabric sewn together to form a shell with a filling in between. Aside from construction, there are a few other ways the two bedding essentials differ, including weight, material, and budget, so let's dig into the nitty-gritty to help you determine which type of bedspread is best for you.