The Best Affordable Sheets For Hot Sleepers To Stay Cool All Night Long
While many people jump right to support and comfort when looking for ways to upgrade their sleep situation, one of the cheaper and possibly more effective solutions is getting a new set of sheets. A common sleep disruptor is overheating at night, even if your thermostat is set at the best A/C temperature for your home.
Whether you're tossing and turning as you get caught in your covers or constantly waking up sweaty, being hot and sticky isn't exactly comfortable. Although making sure you have the best pajamas for a good night's sleep can help, investing in some light, breathable, and cooling sheets can make a huge difference in your sleep quality. Making sure you are picking the right comforter material can also be a game changer.
The good news is that there isn't just one definitive "best set of cooling sheets" out there. Instead, there are countless options that range in budget, material, and feel, so you can find the one that's right for you and your particular climate or situation. Cotton, bamboo, and microfiber shs To help make the shopping process a bit easier, here is a breakdown of some of the best cooling sheets on the market — that won't cost enough to make you break a sweat.
Cotton sateen sheets are a classic for a reason
When it comes to staying cool, sometimes it's best to stick to the basics — in this case, a classic cotton sheet set. Not only are they naturally cool to the touch and breathable, but they are also allergen-friendly and gentle on sensitive skin.
One great option is this set of California Design Den 100% cotton sheets which come in a range of sizes, as well as 34 different color options. This is a sateen set with 400-thread count, which means it has a silky texture and a bit of shine — perfect if you like that silky smooth feel. Plus, it will give you a softer texture without opting for a warmer material like jersey or faux silk. The fitted sheet also has 16-inch pockets, so it fits mattresses of all heights and thicknesses.
If you can afford organic cotton bed sheets, those are even better, but any cotton sheets are typically a budget-friendly way to upgrade your sleeping situation.
Cotton percale sheets will make you feel like you're at a hotel
A percale bed sheet is another option to consider. This material has a super crisp and cool feel — think freshly washed and aired on a clothesline in springtime. Percale is still cotton, but it differs in weave from sateen. A sateen weave is closer and smoother, while a percale weave is a bit more open, making it more breathable, lighter, and cooler to the touch.
Though there are a ton of options out there, these Ruvanti 100% cotton sheets are under $50 for a queen size, and come in 40 different color and pattern options. The type of percale cotton on sheets from this company is not only breathable, but particularly durable when it comes to wear and tear. It's important to note that these sheets may feel stiff at first, but will soften up as you launder them.
Bamboo sheets are the soft option you deserve
Bamboo is known for feeling cool to the touch as well as being naturally moisture-wicking, which means it can whisk away any sweat on your body as you sleep. Though it can be a bit pricier than cotton, this choice is worth it, especially if you are a particularly hot and sensitive sleeper that needs an extra soft feel when you're settling down for the night.
Another benefit of this type of material is that bamboo sheets are also less susceptible to wrinkling, so they can be a great choice if you, ahem, tend to wait to make your bed ... or haven't mastered the art of folding a fitted sheet. Hey, it happens to the best of us.
Although the Pure Bamboo organic king sheets are the most popular pick on Amazon, the Decolure Viscose bamboo sheets also have great reviews at a much more reasonable price point. Plus, if you value eco-friendly materials, bamboo is a much more environmentally friendly pick than cotton is.
Linen bed sheets are rising in popularity for good reason
If you're hoping for a different kind of material for your bed, know that linen sheets have been more in demand than ever. Not only do they have a casually luxurious look, but they are known for getting more and more comfortable over time. Though they can start a bit stiff, after a couple of uses and subsequent washes, they begin to break in. They are also known for their particularly loose weave, which makes them one of the most breathable materials.
While they are one of the more expensive options out there, that doesn't mean that they are all budget breakers. The Sonoro Kate French pure linen sheets are reasonably priced. Even more affordable are the Bedsure linen sheet in 15 solid color options. But with the higher prices, you're getting more bang for your buck, as linen sheets can last between 20 and 30 years.
Cooling microfiber sheets can't go wrong for making you feel comfortable
The most affordable option for a cool, breathable slumber with bed sheets that won't leave you sweaty is with a cooling microfiber material. Since these are generally made from polyester, they usually cost less than one of those natural, organic options listed above. These sheets generally have a soft and cozy feel, but they're also designed to be moisture-wicking so they take sweat away from the body, helping to keep you cool and dry all night long.
This CGK Unlimited Store bed sheet set is a customer favorite with over 368,000 ratings and an average of 4.4 stars. They come in sizes ranging from twin up to king, and have extra deep pockets to accommodate thick mattresses. This particular style comes in 34 color options, and is super resistant to stains, fading, and wear like wrinkling and pilling.