Kenmore Vs Dyson: Which Vacuum Brand Reigns Supreme?

When it comes to keeping your home spotless, one question always stands out: what's the ultimate vacuum cleaner? The kind of vacuum cleaner you can keep using year after year, and that can tackle crumbs, pet hair, and everyday messes. The kind that won't start blowing dirt back out anytime soon or randomly break on you when you need it most.

In the world of vacuums, two brands are constantly battling for the top spot: Kenmore and Dyson. But which one truly sucks — in the best way possible? To settle the debate, we went straight to an expert. In an exclusive interview, Hunker spoke with Carly Castro, owner of FreshLee Cleaning Co. As a third-generation professional cleaner, recognized online for her Clean With Carly social media channels, she knows vacuums inside and out.

Castro breaks down the key differences between Dyson and Kenmore, revealing the perks, pitfalls, and what really matters when choosing your next vacuum. Though there are reasons you may wish for a Dyson, she gives the edge to Kenmore. She said, "In this battle of vacuums, Kenmore is the winner! Yeah, they might not be the cutest, but they are built to last." So, if you're torn between these two powerhouse brands, keep reading to find out why she prefers Kenmore, and what the pros and cons of each brand are.