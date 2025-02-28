Kenmore Vs Dyson: Which Vacuum Brand Reigns Supreme?
When it comes to keeping your home spotless, one question always stands out: what's the ultimate vacuum cleaner? The kind of vacuum cleaner you can keep using year after year, and that can tackle crumbs, pet hair, and everyday messes. The kind that won't start blowing dirt back out anytime soon or randomly break on you when you need it most.
In the world of vacuums, two brands are constantly battling for the top spot: Kenmore and Dyson. But which one truly sucks — in the best way possible? To settle the debate, we went straight to an expert. In an exclusive interview, Hunker spoke with Carly Castro, owner of FreshLee Cleaning Co. As a third-generation professional cleaner, recognized online for her Clean With Carly social media channels, she knows vacuums inside and out.
Castro breaks down the key differences between Dyson and Kenmore, revealing the perks, pitfalls, and what really matters when choosing your next vacuum. Though there are reasons you may wish for a Dyson, she gives the edge to Kenmore. She said, "In this battle of vacuums, Kenmore is the winner! Yeah, they might not be the cutest, but they are built to last." So, if you're torn between these two powerhouse brands, keep reading to find out why she prefers Kenmore, and what the pros and cons of each brand are.
Are Dyson vacuums worth the hype?
Let's start with the big dog: the sleek, modern, and expensive Dyson. When it comes to technology, Dyson is number one, cleaning expert Carly Castro explained in an exclusive interview with Hunker. "There is absolutely no way around that, which is why most people don't mind splurging on the latest model," she said.
Castro, who has tested most Dysons available on the market, says there's no question about how high-tech these vacuums are. She loves their anti-tangle brush rolls and powerful suction, as well as their lightweight design and cordless options. "Any time I use a Dyson, it's always such a smooth process because there's nothing they won't pick up. Pet hair, crumbs, you name it," she said. "They are pricey, but there's so many reasons why."
But there's one major downside, she pointed out: the price of repairs. Keeping your Dyson vacuum in tip-top shape may come at a cost. "Because they use specialized parts, you can bet you'll spend a good chunk of change every few years." Motor replacements, she said, are one of the most typical issues that users encounter, and these may cost up $200 each. A battery replacement, meanwhile, will set you back about $150. "Do you really want to invest hundreds into a product knowing you'll have to do the same every few years or so? This is the main reason why people tend to not repurchase Dyson models," she added. "And honestly, I don't blame them."
Why professional cleaners love Kenmore vacuums
So, what about the good ol' trusty Kenmore? Housekeeping business owner Carly Castro believes the brand deserves a little more credit. In an exclusive interview with Hunker, she said, "Their vacuums are known to be durable, they offer a great variety of models, and most importantly, they are affordable." As a third-generation professional cleaner, Castro says Kenmore is the go-to brand for the pros. "I know for a fact everyone in my family would go for a Kenmore over the latest Dyson," she said. "We can count on two things: their vacuums will last, and they're not going to break the bank."
Of course, no vacuum is perfect. "Kenmore doesn't scream sleek and stylish, so if that's your thing, it might not be the brand for you," Castro said. But it's more than just a question of aesthetics — Kenmore vacuums can be a bit cumbersome, too. "I wish the majority of their vacuums weren't so bulky. I am 5-foot-1 and find it difficult to maneuver them. So, I tend to lean more towards lightweight vacuums," she said. Kenmore does offer some cordless stick vacuums, but Castro noted that they don't always get the best reviews.
Still, in this vacuum showdown, Castro judges Kenmore as victorious over Dyson. She said, "At the end of the day, all we want is a vacuum that we can rely on to make our lives easier. It's an added bonus that you don't have to drop a whole lot of money in order to achieve that!"