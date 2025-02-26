The Risks Of Using A Propane Heater Indoors (And Crucial Mistakes To Avoid)
Using a propane heater indoors might seem like a quick and easy way to stay warm. Picture this: you're trying to stay warm in your cold garage, tinkering with a project in the dead of winter. Or maybe you're fixing up that drafty shed out back. Then there's the dreaded snowstorm, or that time you have to survive a power outage at home. Sometimes, you just need a little extra heat.
So, can you fire up a propane heater for a cozy boost? The ones meant for outside? Never. However, you can use indoor propane heaters — like this Mr. Heater Portable Buddy indoor-safe heater — just be sure to understand the risks. Like all combustion devices, propane heaters produce carbon monoxide, an invisible and odorless gas that can quietly fill a space without warning. And here's the scary part: carbon monoxide can knock you out, cause respiratory failure, and, in the worst cases, be fatal. It can also leave serious scars, like brain damage, even after it is treated. The CDC estimates that around 400 people in the U.S. die from carbon monoxide poisoning every year, while a staggering 14,000 end up hospitalized.
And yes, space heaters are a common cause of carbon monoxide incidents, but they can also cause house fires. That all sounds super scary ... but it doesn't mean you can't use indoor propane heaters at all. There are just some serious safety considerations to take into account. A little precaution, like installing carbon monoxide detectors and getting proper ventilation, goes a long way in keeping you warm and safe. Here's what you need to know.
Avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning with a propane heater
The first — and biggest — safety rule for using a propane heater indoors? Ventilation, ventilation, ventilation. The amount of airflow you need depends on both the size of the room and the heater's output. There's actually a formula for this: roughly 1 square foot of open space (like an open window or door) for every 1,000 BTUs of heater output. Your heater's product sheet should list its BTU rating, so check that before firing it up.
Yeah, it sounds a bit technical, but when it comes to propane heaters, better safe than sorry is the way to go. Always have an open window if you're in a small space, even if that means letting some cold air in. If you find yourself shivering despite the heater, it might be time to switch to a carbon monoxide-free option, like an electric space heater. But make sure to know enough about the type of space heater you're getting, because they all have their pros and cons. It's worth the homework. Cold fingers are way better than a trip to the hospital.
To reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning when using an indoor propane heater, there are several precautions you should take in addition to ventilation. First and foremost, install carbon monoxide detectors in your home and ensure they have fresh batteries. These Linsoal smoke and carbon monoxide detectors come in a pack of four. Secondly, consider using a propane heater equipped with an automatic shut-off feature that turns the unit off if it detects high levels of carbon monoxide.
What about the fire hazards?
Okay, we talked about the silent killer carbon monoxide, but what about fire hazards? Here again, there are some mistakes you absolutely want to avoid to stay safe. First, do not slack on cleaning your propane heater. Dust and debris buildup can be a serious fire hazard, so it's important to keep your machine clean. But don't just grab any old cleaning supplies — use specific solutions designed to be safe around propane heaters.
And cleaning the heater is just the start. You should also keep the area around it clean, and make sure the machine is away from any clutter. If you're in the garage, for example, make sure that there are no leaves and twigs that snuck into your space. Make sure not to leave objects nearby that could catch on fire, and never leave anything on top of the heater, either. These are rules to follow all of the time, no exceptions!
Finally, there are some hard-and-fast rules to follow: never spray any flammable products or use aerosols nearby. That includes hair spray, aerosol cleaners, and paint thinners that can catch on fire. Another one: never leave the heater unattended. Always turn it off when you leave the room, and keep a fire extinguisher nearby, just in case. These highly rated First Alert fire extinguishers would work.