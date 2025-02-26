The Risks Of Using A Propane Heater Indoors (And Crucial Mistakes To Avoid)

Using a propane heater indoors might seem like a quick and easy way to stay warm. Picture this: you're trying to stay warm in your cold garage, tinkering with a project in the dead of winter. Or maybe you're fixing up that drafty shed out back. Then there's the dreaded snowstorm, or that time you have to survive a power outage at home. Sometimes, you just need a little extra heat.

So, can you fire up a propane heater for a cozy boost? The ones meant for outside? Never. However, you can use indoor propane heaters — like this Mr. Heater Portable Buddy indoor-safe heater — just be sure to understand the risks. Like all combustion devices, propane heaters produce carbon monoxide, an invisible and odorless gas that can quietly fill a space without warning. And here's the scary part: carbon monoxide can knock you out, cause respiratory failure, and, in the worst cases, be fatal. It can also leave serious scars, like brain damage, even after it is treated. The CDC estimates that around 400 people in the U.S. die from carbon monoxide poisoning every year, while a staggering 14,000 end up hospitalized.

And yes, space heaters are a common cause of carbon monoxide incidents, but they can also cause house fires. That all sounds super scary ... but it doesn't mean you can't use indoor propane heaters at all. There are just some serious safety considerations to take into account. A little precaution, like installing carbon monoxide detectors and getting proper ventilation, goes a long way in keeping you warm and safe. Here's what you need to know.