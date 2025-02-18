One Of Hilary Farr's Favorite Paint Colors Is Set To Dominate 2025 Design Trends
Hilary Farr from HGTV's popular "Love It or List It" helped people love their homes with her design know-how for 19 seasons. For the past several years, she's been hosting "Tough Love With Hilary Far," also for HGTV. She's an internationally renowned interior designer, television host, president of a textile company, not to mention an excellent judge of timeless design trends. And sure enough, one of the colors she has persistently recommended — indigo — is now surging.
Hilary loves starting with a neutral color palette and adding in pops of this beautiful dark shade. In a "Today Show" interview from 2018, she said of indigo that, "You know, it's timeless, and as a result, it's an ongoing trend. It never gets old."
While many trends have been considered "timeless" at some point, most eventually end up on designers' hit lists. But like Farr predicted, indigo's appeal is still going strong. In fact, it is considered a top 2025 design trend, according to experts. Other predicted color palettes for this year include saturated jewel tones, earth tones, and shades of deep berry — all going against the all-white craze of the previous decade. Indigo, though, sticks out as a particularly potent color that is worth looking into for your own home.
Why indigo, Hilary Farr's old fav, is a top color choice for 2025
Why indigo? In Hilary Farr's aforementioned "Today Show" interview, she explained. "It is comforting, it works with every finish ... everything works with this color."
She's correct that indigo, which is a deep blue that hovers close to violet on the color spectrum, looks good with wood, gold, bronze, slate, terra cotta, or any finish found in your home. It also works with a variety of different styles, from nautical to Art Deco, from maximalist to minimalist. There's a long list of other bold colors that go with blue, like yellow, orange, and green, and it adds the perfect color pop to any shade of white, gray, or beige. Indigo feels equally at home in a bathroom, kitchen, living room, or bedroom. The color is at once sophisticated, calming, and timeless.
For 2025, designers are seeing an uptick in moody tones for textiles, furniture, and accessories. Current design collections from popular retailers like Pottery Barn, JoyBird, and of course, Hilary Farr Designs, are filled with indigo pieces. It's also a popular paint color. Valspar named "Encore" (a rich atmospheric blue with undertones of violet) its Color of the Year. And WGSN, a company that forcasts design trends, named Coloro's "Future Dusk" (a deep purple-blue), Color of the Year for 2025 — in 2023. So if Farr is right, it seems indigo will remain a safe color choice not just in 2025, but for years to come.