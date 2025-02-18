One Of Hilary Farr's Favorite Paint Colors Is Set To Dominate 2025 Design Trends

Hilary Farr from HGTV's popular "Love It or List It" helped people love their homes with her design know-how for 19 seasons. For the past several years, she's been hosting "Tough Love With Hilary Far," also for HGTV. She's an internationally renowned interior designer, television host, president of a textile company, not to mention an excellent judge of timeless design trends. And sure enough, one of the colors she has persistently recommended — indigo — is now surging.

Hilary loves starting with a neutral color palette and adding in pops of this beautiful dark shade. In a "Today Show" interview from 2018, she said of indigo that, "You know, it's timeless, and as a result, it's an ongoing trend. It never gets old."

While many trends have been considered "timeless" at some point, most eventually end up on designers' hit lists. But like Farr predicted, indigo's appeal is still going strong. In fact, it is considered a top 2025 design trend, according to experts. Other predicted color palettes for this year include saturated jewel tones, earth tones, and shades of deep berry — all going against the all-white craze of the previous decade. Indigo, though, sticks out as a particularly potent color that is worth looking into for your own home.