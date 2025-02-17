Don't Toss Rotisserie Chicken Containers — Here's A Gardening Hack To Reuse Them

If you want to hit your spring garden as soon as the cold weather turns and the frost melts, you have a few options. Some pollinator-friendly plants like begonia and impatiens are annuals that can survive the season, or you can try methods for overwintering geraniums and similar flowers. You can also try winter sowing, in which you propagate more temperate seedlings in a protective container that can rest near a window to capture natural light cycles. Plastic starting trays will give you the best opportunity to build a winter sowing container with myriad slots for propagating different seeds, but you can also DIY a greenhouse seed starter of your own by reusing those supermarket rotisserie chicken containers.

There are a variety of different seed-starting containers to choose from, including row seedling trays that hold multiple germinating plants in line or larger cell packs reminiscent of egg cartons; then there are biodegradable Jiffy Pots made from peat that you can transplant directly into the soil.

Reusing a rotisserie chicken container from last night's dinner offers you a seedling starter that you can use to flesh out your garden at little-to-no cost. The only other materials you need for this gardening hack from YouTuber OikoEco will likely already be at home: a cardboard paper towel tube, scissors, and whatever potting soil fits the kind of plants you're interested in propagating this season.