The Best Methods For Overwintering Geraniums (& The Benefits Of Doing So)

A lot of calculus goes into deciding what plants fill your garden, from the aesthetics of layering foliage to whether you want to get in on the edible landscaping trend. One important detail to consider is whether you want annual, biennial, or perennial plants: annuals grow and die within one season, biennials last two seasons with a dormant winter, meanwhile perennials can last many years — either as evergreens or periodically shedding deciduous plants. But among the variety of potentially perennial flora, geraniums are a great choice. If you already have these flowers, you can care for them during the cold weather by saving cuttings, moving plants indoors, or covering them with mulch.

Geraniums come in many shapes, sizes, and colors. There are around 650 species of wild geraniums (Geranium maculatum) found all over the world that can be annuals or perennials, able to thrive anywhere from USDA hardiness zones 3 through 11. Garden geraniums (Pelargonium x hybridum) belong to the same family but a different genus, most being annuals that originate from South Africa. There are even four species of geranium unique to Haleakalā National Park in Hawai'i.

The most notable perennial varieties are also known as cranesbills, hardier plants that grow best in USDA zones 4 through 8. Even so, these geraniums can use some extra overwintering help to survive the cold months — and there are a few benefits to doing so, too.