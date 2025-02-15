How MDF Furniture Might Be Irritating Your Respiratory System

VOCs (specifically formaldehyde exposure) has been researched vigorously over the last 30 years. Most of those studies found that sensitivity to airborne VOCs vary significantly from person to person. Many of us have experienced something similar; one person may be highly affected by fragrances in perfumes and others not at all. It's possible that the levels of VOCs from the wide array of MDF furniture and other types of MDF wood, such as paneling, flooring, and decorative moldings, is strong enough to irritate some people.

But it's complicated, since determining whether it's VOCs from your MDF furniture causing your discomfort or some other source will be exceptionally difficult to determine. And in fact, where the VOCs come from specifically is not especially important, as myriad building materials off-gas formaldehyde. One step that will absolutely help is to increase the air flowing through your home, which can remove or reduce the amount of VOCs in your environment.

How much formaldehyde is safe for us to breathe? That is a very tough question to answer. The quick answer to "How much cancer-causing gas should I inhale?" obviously seems to be "none." However, note that OSHA allows some exposure in the workplace over an eight-hour time frame. If using those parameters as a guideline, it is reasonable to say that the health risk in your home from MDF furniture off-gassing is probably low unless you have a specific sensitivity to formaldehyde. While this is a general statement, if you have asthma or other respiratory issues, formaldehyde may be a problem for you. Sensitivity varies from person to person.