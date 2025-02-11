The Hidden Dangers Of A Circuit Breaker That Keeps Tripping

Anyone without an electrical engineering or computer science degree may look at modern marvels of technology like their laptops, televisions, or home appliances as magic boxes that are simply useful as intended. However, you should have at least a basic understanding of electrical infrastructure so you know what to do if things go wrong. For instance, it's important to know: is it dangerous if my circuit breaker keeps tripping? The answer is, unequivocally, yes; a repeatedly tripped circuit breaker means your electrical systems are being constantly overloaded, which is a good way to set things on fire. This, along with potential electrocution, is one of the biggest hidden issues in a faulty circuit breaker.

Before you start to ask whether having circuit breakers is worthwhile given they can also be a dangerous fire risk, know that your home would likely be in greater danger without. A breaker literally cuts the circuit through which your appliance is drawing power from the grid if it starts to draw more electric currents than the system is designed for — typically 20 amps or so. Circuit breakers can operate as a purely electrical mechanism or via a manual handle, though the latter is mostly used for maintenance work. If you're wondering why your stove keeps tripping the circuit breaker, you should know that something is being overwhelmed in your system. Be cautious so as not to start a fire or electrocute yourself.