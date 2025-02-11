The Creative IKEA Storage Hack That Gives Any Kitchen An Instant Upgrade

The kitchen is often the hardest-working room in the home, and people are always looking for easy, stylish, and effective ways to maximize their kitchen storage and organization. Especially when space is at a premium, storage options that are as attractive as they are practical are essential for creating a kitchen that optimizes both functionality and aesthetics. But what if you are on a budget — is it possible to achieve both without breaking the bank? The answer is absolutely, with IKEA to the rescue once again!

Instagrammer @Depruimpjes shared how she turned the concept of the IKEA MOSSLANDA picture ledge upside down (literally), and flipping it bottom-side-up to create the perfect kitchen wall shelving option to cap her tile backsplash for an ultra-custom look. Complete with a front face board with a concealed downward lip, the overturned picture ledge is ideal for mounting and hiding an LED strip for luxe under-shelf lighting. And at only $9.99 per shelf, or about $5.51 per linear foot you'd like to cover, it is an extremely affordable IKEA item hack that packs a huge design punch and adds practical storage.

Each IKEA MOSSLANDA shelf is 21 ¾ inches wide, so it covers just shy of two linear feet. Before you can begin your easy DIY project, measure the length of the backsplash you'd like to top to determine how many shelves you need to buy, rounding up to ensure you have enough. Once the shelves are in hand, the beginner-friendly DIY will only take an hour or two to transform your kitchen backsplash with the stunning custom-capped wood ledge of your dreams.