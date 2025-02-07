Don't Throw Out Old Coffee Or Tea Mugs – Here's A Hack To Reuse Them

Now, if you like the way your mug looks and want to use it as-is, then turning it into a vase is as simple as filling it with water and adding plants. Meanwhile, if your arrangement needs help staying put, a great product to help with less traditional vase shapes is Easy Arranger's flower arranger tool, which works great for faux, fresh, and dried florals.

On the other hand, now that you're converting your mug into a vase, you may wish to transform it to match your decor, or you might want to modify multiple mugs to use as party centerpieces. One way to tackle this is to paint your mugs with an acrylic enamel paint meant for ceramics, like FolkArt's craft paint set. You can add details with ceramic paint pens or oil-based sharpies. Once your mug has dried completely, it needs to be cured to lock-in the design and make it dishwasher safe. To cure your painted mug, bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, making sure to place your mug in the oven while it preheats and not directly into the hot oven (it will crack).

Another way to decorate your mug is with decoupage. All you need is some dishwasher-safe Mod Podge and cute napkins of your choice (a fun way to match the centerpieces to the party napkins, if hosting an event). Wash and dry your mug completely, then use a brush to paint the Mod Podge onto the surface and place the napkins on top (remove any layers and use only the top ply with the pattern). Next, cover the top with another layer of Mod Podge and let dry completely before use. You'll be left with a vase sure to elevate any grocery store bouquet!