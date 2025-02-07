The Vibrant Flowering Companion Plant That Will Help Your Citrus Trees Flourish

If you're fortunate enough to live in an area where you can grow fruit trees, you probably know how easily they can be attacked by harmful pests. In order to get the best harvest possible, it pays to understand what's eating your fruit and how to fight back. Ideally, without too many harmful pesticides. One way to do this is by growing companion plants that either attract beneficial insects (those that eat the bad ones) or that can deter the bad guys altogether. One plant that rises to this challenge is the marigold. Not only does it deter one major pest, it can attract a few other beneficial bugs to your citrus trees.

Marigolds (Tagetes spp.) are part of the aster (Asteraceae) family and have strongly scented leaves. It's long been believed that this odor is what repels pests. While this widely held belief may or may not be true, it lacks scientific evidence. Instead, it turns out the true secret weapon in this flowering herb lies in its roots, which release a toxin called alpha-terthienyl that kills certain bugs that feed on many plants, including citrus. These little garden pests, called root-knot nematodes, are microscopic worms that can cause a condition known as "slow citrus decline". If the infestation is severe enough, the citrus plant can wilt or die. When you grow marigolds, you have an effective means of biocontrol without spreading any pesticides. Not to mention, they're nice to look at!