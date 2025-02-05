5 Beautiful Houseplants That Don't Need Any Soil To Grow
For some people, growing houseplants can be a lot of trouble. Maybe they died due to overwatering, underwatering, or problematic soil conditions. You may want to consider eliminating soil from the equation completely. Taking care of houseplants usually requires providing a winning combination of ideal soil, water, and sun. However, most of these plants can also be grown with hydroponics – a method which consists of growing plants without soil, typically in nutrient-rich water.
Maintaining the right environment for a houseplant is sometimes easier said than done, and an excess or lack of moisture in the soil can significantly harm its health — leading to poor growth or diseases. Using hydroponic methods for houseplants can you more control over their health and the nutrients they get. Common options like pothos, lucky bamboo, and Chinese evergreen can be grown in soil-free conditions, and these houseplants can add beauty to your home, especially if you grow them in something like these Dahey indoor hydroponic plant jars.
Just make sure that you change out the water in your hydroponic houseplants every few weeks, and use filtered, chlorine-free water for best results — not tap water. You may also want to purchase TPS Nutrients liquid fertilizer, though you may also be able to use Miracle-Gro food in a hydroponic solution.
Begonias
The begonia genus includes nearly 2,000 flowering plant species. Begonias can look amazing when grown inside, and have vibrant foliage that can bring a subtle, yet impressive pop of color to your home. These tropical plants do best in warm temperatures and are easy to care for, but they will do well as a hydroponic if you offer support for their roots. Choose varieties that produce flowers, fertilize the water about once a week, and pinch off any shoots coming from the side.
Spider plant
Spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum) are often considered one of the best houseplants — and for good reason. The plant's many long leaves create a striking look, and the plant can grow just about anywhere in the home. Your spider plant can be grown in a jar of water, making it even more low maintenance than it usually is. Make sure you know how to care for a spider plant — it needs bright, indirect sunlight and a fertilizer to keep it in great health. However, your spider plant may not grow as big as it would in a soil medium.
Pothos
If you're looking for a low-maintenance houseplant that grows without soil, a pothos (Epipremnum aureum) plant is another great option. This simple plant is native to Asia and Oceania, and attractive features heart-shaped green leaves that will provide any room of the home with a more natural atmosphere. Pothos doesn't require much to stay happy — not only can it grow without soil, but it doesn't need much light either. Bright but indirect light is best, but it can tolerate low light. Change the water weekly and use a liquid fertilizer to ensure it gets the nutrients it needs.
Lucky bamboo
Popular among feng shui practitioners and a favorite in Asia, many people think that the lucky bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana) plant brings good fortune and luck to those who keep it around. If you want to see for yourself if it truly provides these benefits, you don't need any soil. You can easily care for lucky bamboo plants in water. Some rocks or pebbles at the bottom of a pot can help support the houseplant in its hydroponic structure. Once your gorgeous lucky bamboo is thriving, you can consider growing it into unique shapes like spirals.
Chinese evergreen
The Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema modestum) is a houseplant that has a beautiful pattern, and like lucky bamboo, the plant is seen by many as a source of prosperity. The plant is easy to grow thanks to its low light requirements and its ability to grow without soil. In fact, it may be easier to grow the Chinese evergreen in a hydroponic medium, because of its particular water requirements when grown in soil. To start growing one, try propagation: you simply need a 6-inch stem of the plant from a friend or garden center, and place it inside a vase of water.