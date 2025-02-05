5 Beautiful Houseplants That Don't Need Any Soil To Grow

For some people, growing houseplants can be a lot of trouble. Maybe they died due to overwatering, underwatering, or problematic soil conditions. You may want to consider eliminating soil from the equation completely. Taking care of houseplants usually requires providing a winning combination of ideal soil, water, and sun. However, most of these plants can also be grown with hydroponics – a method which consists of growing plants without soil, typically in nutrient-rich water.

Maintaining the right environment for a houseplant is sometimes easier said than done, and an excess or lack of moisture in the soil can significantly harm its health — leading to poor growth or diseases. Using hydroponic methods for houseplants can you more control over their health and the nutrients they get. Common options like pothos, lucky bamboo, and Chinese evergreen can be grown in soil-free conditions, and these houseplants can add beauty to your home, especially if you grow them in something like these Dahey indoor hydroponic plant jars.

Just make sure that you change out the water in your hydroponic houseplants every few weeks, and use filtered, chlorine-free water for best results — not tap water. You may also want to purchase TPS Nutrients liquid fertilizer, though you may also be able to use Miracle-Gro food in a hydroponic solution.